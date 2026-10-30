There's 1 way Arizona Republicans can prevent a 'blue wave' on Election Day

KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week from Arizona and beyond.

To talk about the final days of the midterm campaigns — including one last round of polls — and more, The Show sat down with Marcus Dell’Artino of First Strategic and Democratic Strategist Tony Cani.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, and this is the Friday NewsCap podcast from KJZZ’s The Show. Each Friday, we review the biggest and most important political stories of the week with a panel of experts, which puts those stories into perspective to help us understand why they matter.

Here’s this week’s episode:

ANDY BIGGS: They’re trying to suppress our vote. They’re trying to keep our people from getting to the polls. We get our people to the polls, we win. We have far more Republicans registered in Arizona than we have Democrats.

SCOTT JARRETT: So by projecting 65% turnout, that is really one of the all-time highs. Or you have to at least go back to the 1970s, or even elections that predate that time, to get higher turnout rates.

TAMMY CAPUTI: I think that’s what depressed me the most, that a person would be so comfortable making such a horrible, violent, hateful comment and then sign their name to it. I just can’t get over that, honestly.

MARIA ELENA CRUZ: No one should have to fear for their safety or their family’s safety because they helped count the vote.

BETTY GUARDADO: We are a little sad, and we are all mourning, all of us, just a little bit. But we’re here because a lot of us had the honor of knowing Dolores Huerta. She was an iconic leader. She was a pioneer.

TERRY GODDARD: Arizona has to protect, and Nevada has to protect, their rights on the Colorado River, which have been violated, as the lawsuit states, by the Interior Department’s record of decision.

MARK BRODIE: And joining me to talk about the final days of the midterm campaigns, — including one last round of polls — and more are Marcus Dell’Artino of First Strategic. Good morning, Marcus.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: And Democratic strategist Tony Cani. Tony, good morning to you.

TONY CANI: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So, let’s start with early voting, because we’ve seen a lot of people have turned out to vote already. Tony, what do — obviously, we know who’s voted, we don’t know how they have voted. So let’s stipulate that at the outset.

TONY CANI: That’s very important.

MARK BRODIE: Obviously, we won’t know that until Tuesday. But what do the numbers tell us? What tea leaves can you read so far?

TONY CANI: I think one thing the numbers are telling us is that there’s a large number of voters who previously voted on Election Day, like in 2022, who have decided to vote early. And a larger number of those are Republican than Democrats.

If you think back to 2018 — before 2020, Republicans always did extremely, extremely well on early vote, and then Democrats would do well on Election Day. That swapped in 2020 because of all the fearmongering and sort of scare tactics coming from Trump and others about early vote. And so we are seeing that there’s a reversion to previous behavior a little bit.

And so the only thing I would say about what that means is that means that a lot of people are voting early, and some of the people who are making predictions saying, “Oh my gosh, look, there’s no blue wave in Arizona because XYZ,” they aren’t looking at that data point, which is a lot of these are voters who were going to vote anyway that just decided to vote early. It’s not an indication that there’s some big surge that other states aren’t having of Republicans. That may be too wonky of an answer for you.

MARK BRODIE: Well Tony, does that sort of potentially affect what we see on election night? Because that first ballot drop a little after 8 is the early ballots, and then the Election Day tallies come a little bit later.

If these are, as you’re saying, Republicans who are voting early instead of on Election Day, might Republican candidates be doing better in that first drop than they would have otherwise?

TONY CANI: Sure. I think that’s true. I think that we will see that. However, the thing that complicates this is all of the polling shows that independent voters are supporting Democrats by such a high percentage that that probably will balance this out. I think it’s likely that when the votes first come out, that Democrats have a pretty big lead in that first chunk of votes.

But it’s crazy to try and predict either way, because voter behavior is so in flux about — and what I mean by that is when voters are deciding to cast their ballots. Because things just have changed so much since 2018. And then we had the pandemic in 2020, and some Democrats are really afraid of the mail right now, and then some of the vote procedures have changed and when they count votes.

And so I guess what I’m saying is just turn in your ballot.

MARK BRODIE: Just vote.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Let me talk for 15 minutes about data, and then end up with, “Get your vote in.”

TONY CANI: If you’re one of the people who is staring at Twitter to figure out how the election is going, just turn in your ballot.

MARK BRODIE: Marcus, what are you seeing in the numbers so far?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Well, can I tell you, one, I’m excited to hear it’s National Bat Week, because one has taken residence at my house. And so I didn’t understand that he was celebrating Bat Week by hanging out at my house.

MARK BRODIE: Oh, my gosh. Well, congratulations. You’ve got a very important visitor.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Yeah, exactly.

What Republicans will say publicly, repeatedly is, “This looks like 2022 all over again,” which would indicate it is not a blue wave. I see that point, I do.

I think that there’s an argument to be made here that it’s absent what the polling data will show you, which is, you know, independents are breaking hard against Republicans right now, probably around 60-40, 65-35, somewhere around there. So to the extent that these independents go out and vote, that’s a loss of votes for Republicans.

That being said, anything’s humanly possible, right? And what Biggs is saying is, “Look, Republicans have a 300,000 voter edge in the state of Arizona. If they show up on Election Day, it’s lights out.” And that’s true. There’s just not that much energy going into this election to sort of get them motivated to come out and vote.

MARK BRODIE: So you mentioned, Marcus, the independents, and we’ll talk about some polls that came out that show that Republican support for Republicans is increasing. So I’m wondering which you think might be more important in terms of the final outcome: how many Republicans support Republican candidates, or which way the independents vote?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: What Republicans desperately need right now is Republicans to turn out and vote.

MARK BRODIE: For Republicans.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: For Republicans. And the other thing that’s happening is there’s what I call an identity crisis. So we went through this period, as we all know, where Republicans and President Trump was telling everybody, “Mail is terrible, don’t cast your vote by mail.” Now we’ve done 180 degrees and said, “Cast your vote by mail, cast your vote by mail.”

And I think we’re going to see in this cycle, what is the net effect of that confusion, and where are Republicans voting? Are they going to show up on Election Day, or are they going to send their ballot in the mail?

MARK BRODIE: I want to ask you one last question about what you said, which is that Republicans are saying this looks a lot like 2022. But of course in 2022, Democrats won the top three statewide offices.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: They did, but they were able — Republicans kept the Legislature, (state Treasurer Kimberly) Yee got elected. It wasn’t a blue tidal wave, I would say. But the polling was different back then, and that conversation is absent that fact, Number 1.

And Number 2, like I saw a tweet from somebody the other day celebrating how Republicans are doing great in northern Arizona. And my counter to that is, yeah, you’re doing OK, but you forgot the fact that the entire Navajo Reservation shows up on Election Day.

Why? Because there’s a presidential election for the Navajo president, and there’s a U.S. election, right? And so they all show up on Election Day and make essentially a party outside some of these chapter houses, right, and a family reunion.

But they’re not — I don’t think I’ve ever once in my life met a member of the Navajo Reservation who votes by mail. I could be wrong, and you might be out there. I look forward to meeting you one day. But those people are going to show up on Election Day, and you’ve got to factor that in.

MARK BRODIE: Tony, let me ask you about a couple rounds of polling that we got this week. There was a HighGround poll that found Democrats winning all of the statewide races, in some cases by pretty hefty margins. As a reference, that showed that a Republican “home-team support,” as our friend Chuck Coughlin put it, is gaining. So about 80% of Republicans voting for Republicans.

This morning, there’s a Noble Predictive Insights poll that showed Hobbs, Mayes and Fontes each ahead roughly by 6 points. Kimberly Yee, they had winning the superintendent’s race by 2 points. But that also showed that independents were leaning pretty heavily toward Democrats. Obviously polls, snapshot in time, not a prediction. But what do you make of these numbers given sort of what we’re seeing with early turnout?

TONY CANI: I think that we are seeing what a lot of us predicted, which is due to a lack of enthusiasm, a lot of the Republicans that weren’t saying they were going to vote for Republicans were kind of — a pollster would ask, and they would be like, “Ah, I don’t know.”

And a lot of them are starting to come home. And so that’s why you’re seeing what some would call tightening. But I don’t think most of us who follow this thought that those bigger margins were anything but a snapshot in time.

But I do think that it’s really notable that even in some of the less high-profile statewide races, like attorney general — she’s not on TV a ton — she’s winning in that Noble poll, independents 61% to 36%. That’s a massive margin.

And don’t forget, there are more independents registered to vote in our state than any other political party. They will vote in a smaller number than both, but if you’re winning any single chunk of voters by that much, it becomes very difficult to overcome ...

And so if that ends up being true — and I think that, anecdotally, it seems to be correct — it’s going to be a really tough night for Republicans.

MARK BRODIE: Marcus, what do you take from these polls?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: You know, at this point, very little.

MARK BRODIE: We could just wait five days and get the results, right?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: It’s been amazing how many polls have come out in this race. And of what I’ve defined, I think this is just a low-energy cycle in Arizona. But we’ve been polling the heck out of it, that’s for sure.

Look, they’re all a snapshot in time. And by the way, kudos to these pollsters doing anything, because the second you send it out, 2,000 people all have an opinion on what you just did, and they jump on Twitter and beat the tar out of you.

TONY CANI: A lot of data experts.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: So, full credit to them. But look, it’s a snapshot in time, right? And so we’re at a point where this can all change depending on whether if Republicans show up at the ballot box on Election Day and independents don’t, all this math is out the window. And so, and that’s what Biggs is saying in your opening monologue, is basically Republicans have got to get out and vote.

The question has always been in my mind, and I think probably in everybody’s mind, is: What are these independents going to do, PNDs (party not designated)? Are they finally going to show up? There’s a really high percentage of these people that actually have never voted, right? So getting them to show up in an election is like an act of God.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a reason to think that this year might be different, that they might show up in bigger numbers this year?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: I would contend that if you were a registered independent, this would be the election that you would finally show up. Just external factors of frustration, right?

But I still don’t think that’s enough to move some of these 0 of 1s, 0 of 0s, even a 0 of 2 — and that means you’ve voted in two of the last four elections, or you’ve voted in zero of the last two elections. If you are a low-propensity independent, I don’t think you’re going to show up in this cycle.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a magic number, Tony, for if Democrats are to do well — and assuming that independents are breaking the way that the polls suggest they are — is there sort of a sweet-spot magic number for what percentage of them need to show up for Democrats to be successful?

TONY CANI: I’m sure there is. I wouldn’t be able to say what that number is. So much is in flux when it comes to this chunk of voters that it’s hard to make a prediction on that.

I think the issue here is we just need people to turn out and vote, period. And I do think that there’s a lot of folks who are sitting on a ballot at home right now. And remember, the state suggests at this point that if you haven’t voted yet, it’s too late to put it in a mailbox. You should go and find a drop box and drop it off, which is really easy to do.

But we’ve got to get those votes in so we can know. But the consequences of the outcome of this election are going to be felt for a really, really long time in our state. This is the best chance Democrats have had to take over the Legislature in a long time. And we’ve been saying that for a couple of cycles.

MARK BRODIE: More than that.

TONY CANI: And I think that if Democrats aren’t able to get over the hump, even if we win the other races, that’s going to be pretty disappointing for those of us who are really hoping to create some real change in the state.

But yeah, I’m just telling — hey, vote. Just vote, period. I’m not going to be a partisan. But if you’re a Democrat, vote.

MARK BRODIE: All right. So guys, I don’t want to get into like the whole crystal ball, what’s going to happen —

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Good.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, because I know you guys absolutely love when we put you on the spot on live radio and ask you what’s going to happen. But I want to ask what — and Marcus, I’ll start with you to put you on the spot first — what might happen that would surprise you? Or might surprise Arizonans who are watching? Is there something that you’re watching for that might go or might happen a little bit differently than sort of the conventional wisdom or what people might think?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: This is a tough cycle to do that. But Arizona has a tendency, has in the past in history, been countercyclical to the rest of the country. Do I think that this cycle might be it?

Well, look, here’s a big surprise: Republicans actually show up, independents don’t, and this isn’t the wind that everybody thinks it’s going to be in a blue wave. That would be massive.

Right now, are we on schedule to do that? I’m not seeing it in the poll numbers we’re doing. But as you know, everything can change within 24 hours, right? And so some worldwide event could happen that motivates Republicans to show up at the polls.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Tony, what surprise might you be looking for come Tuesday night?

TONY CANI: Geez, I don’t know. I would be surprised if we win the Legislature, even though I think we’re on track to do it as a Democrat, because I’ve been hoping for that to happen for so long.

One thing that I keep thinking about watching this election is I feel like the Republicans running statewide haven’t figured out that they need to appeal to a large chunk of voters in order to win, because they have such a big majority and they just aren’t used to that.

Whereas Democrats, we know that in order to win, we have to get independents, we have to get Democrats to turn out, we have to get some Republicans. And I wonder if, based on how this election comes back, if we’ll start to finally see a transition among Republicans who have been a little bit overconfident.

The legislative Republicans are — I argue are much more conservative than the sort of generic Republican voter in the state. And I wonder if we’ll start to see some behavioral change, and whether or not we’ll see people really push Trump out and not be as focused on him as sort of a lame duck.

Already we’ve seen, if you have a sign with Trump’s name on it, if and you’re a Republican, you took that down. Jay Feely — his Trump signs are gone. And so that’s one thing. I’m curious to see how people react to a very unpopular president, and whether or not they’re willing to start speaking up in a way they weren’t before based on the results.

MARK BRODIE: Marcus, let’s say in terms of statewide officers and members of the congressional delegation — I don’t want to get into the Legislature and that sort of thing at this point — but do you have reason to believe that any incumbents might be in trouble?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: I think Juan Ciscomani down in (Congressional District) 6 is probably in trouble. Again, depends on Republican turnout and what percentage of those Republicans — the most common mistake I see out there is people assuming that Republicans get 100% of Republican votes, Democrats get 100% of Democrat votes, and you split independents 50-50. That’s not how this works.

And so, yes, does he need to turn out Republicans? Yes. Does he need to overcompensate with Republicans because you’re going to lose 15% to 20% of them? Yeah, absolutely.

The Amish Shah-Jay Feely race is as tight as you can get. We’ve done a poll on that, we released it. Everybody else has done some private polls and called me back and said, “You guys are on the numbers.” And so you’re talking about 2 points.

MARK BRODIE: Your poll showed a very, very close race.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Right. And what has happened over sort of the last couple weeks is, at least at my house and the proof is in the numbers, Feely got a cash infusion of TV ads, and he’s probably outmatched Shah 3-to-1, maybe 2-to-1 on TV.

Now, Shah’s also been knocking doors in that district for two cycles. And so which one’s going to win out at the end of the day in a turnout battle? I think frankly, the most fascinating race to watch in Arizona, if I were watching, is going to be that race.

And I don’t expect it to be over on election night. And I think we should warn all our listeners about that, that this will not be over on election night for many of these races, and that we’re looking at at least a few days of watching returns to see how these things go.

MARK BRODIE: All right. So Tony, I’ll ask you the same question. Do you think that any of the statewide or congressional incumbents should be worried at this point?

TONY CANI: Yeah, I think Ciscomani’s in real trouble. He plays a moderate on TV, but when it comes to his vote behavior, he’s been in lockstep with the House congressional and voting for the (One Big Beautiful Bill Act), which pulled a lot of people off of Medicaid, and was very supportive of data centers and all these kinds of things. And so I think he is in trouble. I think it’s hard for him to run away from that record.

And yeah, I agree. I think he’s probably the one that is the most in trouble. And then I would like to see that Democrats could pick up the superintendent race. I know that’s not an incumbent, but a Republican holds that. But I think it’s the Ciscomani race is the one that’s the most likely to flip.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right. So guys, we’ve been talking about the fact that Election Day turnout will be really interesting to see. Do you think it will matter? The DOJ says it’s sending election monitors to Arizona, including to Navajo County. Marcus, does that affect things in any way, do you think?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: I don’t think so. Election monitors are nothing new in Arizona. We’ve been through this before. And frankly, we’re under an edict for years and years and years that we recently came out of.

So I think what they’re — they’re going to the Navajo County. I’m not going to be shocked if they’re into Apache County as well. But it smells to me like they want to be on the Navajo Reservation watching how those votes come in.

MARK BRODIE: Which is what you were talking about before, how large numbers of voters there tend to show up on Election Day.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Yeah, exactly. And if I were a guessing man, that’s what I would assume that they’re taking a look at.

MARK BRODIE: Tony, does this matter?

TONY CANI: Yeah, I think it matters. It’s extremely, extremely concerning, because the only reason you do this is to intimidate voters. There’s no other reason to do this. You can’t think of a thing that they would possibly do other than be there to scare voters away.

And there’s huge chunks of our community that are frightened of ICE. And you’ve seen in the news that there’s a lot of people who have been detained who were American citizens. And so there are people who could be afraid because of law enforcement being on-site in sort of an intimidating posture. And I think that we’re going to see litigation, and there’s going to be a counterpresence from sort of poll watchers on the Democrat side, I guess. But it is extremely problematic.

I think it also paints a picture of a president who is very desperate to do anything he can to put the thumbs on the results of this election. And if it turns out the way we think it will, all of the conspiracies about stolen elections that — people make a bunch of money off those conspiracies — those are going to flare up, and we’re going to see those go nuts. And so I do think it’s concerning.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, Marcus, one of the things that we tend to look for on Election Day is are things running smoothly? Are the printers working? How long are the lines? Do the e-pollbooks that people sign in, are those functional? Those are still going to be things that folks are watching, and when problems crop up, election officials usually are pretty quick to try to fix them.

Does having monitors or the threat of having monitors, does that inject — I don’t want to say chaos, but does that inject maybe another variable, uncertainty in any way into the proceedings on Tuesday?

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: I don’t think so, especially — it’s Navajo County. It’s not — in Maricopa County, you’ve got hotshot teams that are on fixing electronic equipment within seconds. It’s sort of a well-oiled machine.

Rural Arizona works differently, and that’s the fact of the matter. And you’ve got also longer distances to get that secured box to the counting facility at the end of the night, which takes longer.

I think they’re looking for sort of things that at least Maricopa County, who has a well-run system, a well-oiled machine, right? Are there mechanisms in those places that could be used effectively in rural counties, especially up in the northern reaches of Arizona, that make the election process more secure than it is now?

MARK BRODIE: So Tony, if Democrats are concerned about these monitors coming, are they making plans to try to help voters or explain to them, “Hey, look, just keep doing what you’re doing, you’re good”?

TONY CANI: Yeah, we’ve been doing it cycle after cycle. It’s an important thing. And so there’s a bunch of different programs are going to be out there trying to be supportive of people. And the real thing that you just have to urge people to do is to be like, “Look, don’t be intimidated. People have given their life in order to protect the right to vote. Go and cast your ballot. It’s the most powerful thing you can do in our democracy. It’s the most precious thing that we have.”

And we’ll be there to urge people to vote, and there’s different numbers and things that people can call if they are feeling intimidated or concerned. And so there will be a pushback.

But this is one of those things where it’s a powerful lever that no president has really been bold enough to push. It’s anti-American to do this kind of thing, but yet we’re seeing it.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so it seems like the bottom line, the last seconds here, is both of you are saying, if you are a registered eligible voter, vote. Cast your ballot.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Yeah, you’ll never get me to say don’t go vote. We always want people to vote.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Marcus Dell’Artino, Tony Cani, thanks to you both for the conversation. I appreciate it.

TONY CANI: Thank you.

MARCUS DELL’ARTINO: Thank you.