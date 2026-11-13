School voucher reform will be a top priority for Arizona's new Democratic Legislature

To talk about the lawmakers who will be running the show at the state Capitol, a change in the governor’s office and more, The Show sat down with Lorna Romero Ferguson of Elevate Strategies and Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, and this is the Friday NewsCap podcast. Each week, we review the biggest stories week with experts, reporters and commentators to put the news in perspective.

Here’s this week’s episode:

KATIE HOBBS: For the first time ever, our legislative candidates would be a part of our statewide coordinated campaign. One team, one field operation, so every time a volunteer knocked a door for the top of the ticket, they were also turning out supporters for legislative candidates.

JOHN KAVANAGH: This debacle was pretty much out of our control. This was dissatisfaction at the federal level, which went nationwide and wiped out almost everybody with an R after their name.

KRIS MAYES: Well, I think voters basically sent a message that they like the job that we’re doing. They want us to continue to protect consumers, to continue to fight the drug cartels and to continue to fight for our water supplies in Arizona.

ELI CRANE: In my opinion, this party needed a humbling from top to bottom, and I think that’s exactly what the American people gave us this last week.

ELIJAH NORTON: Had Kimberly Yee not spread these lies and convinced Katherine Haley to run, there would have been no primary. And therefore, I would not have had to spend the money that I needed to spend to get my name and my message out to primary voters.

AMISH SHAH: I will make clear to our Democratic leadership that our campaign arm, the DCCC, should not be interfering in competitive primaries.

MARK BRODIE: And with me to talk about the lawmakers who will be running the show at the state Capitol, a change in the governor’s office and more are Lorna Romero Ferguson with Elevate Strategies. Good morning, Lorna.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: And Sam Richard with Consilium Consulting. Sam, good morning to you.

SAM RICHARD: It’s so great to be here.

MARK BRODIE: Good to have you guys both. So Sam, let me start with you. We had legislative leadership elections over the last couple of days, so we now know who is going to be in charge of the Capitol.

And on the Democratic side, probably not much of a surprise, right? The minority leaders in both the House and Senate will become the speaker and the president. Pretty much expected?

SAM RICHARD: Very much expected. I mean, I think that both of these people — Speaker-elect (Oscar) De Los Santos and President-elect (Priya) Sundareshan — led their caucuses as their respective minority leaders with exquisite leadership for the last two years to set up the moment that we’re now experiencing.

They came out unanimous after their leadership elections last Friday in their respective caucuses, and I think that they have unique agendas because different chambers are going to have different priorities, but there’s enough shared both with each other across the courtyard and with the governor upstairs that I think there’s going to be monumental Democratic values that are expressed through legislation and executive actions coming up here in January.

MARK BRODIE: And Lorna, on the Republican side, the current speaker, Steve Montenegro, will be the House minority leader. In the Senate, John Kavanagh, who had been the majority leader, will become the Senate minority leader. Any surprise that Republicans basically stuck with their leadership team even though they’re now in the minority?

Elections State lawmaker says Arizona Republican election losses 'pretty much out of our control' John Kavanagh, who takes on the unexpected title of Arizona Senate minority leader, says he doesn't see the election results as a rejection of the policies GOP lawmakers have been espousing now for decades.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Not surprising, and especially with Sen. Kavanagh. He’s been a long-serving legislator down at the Capitol, both in the House and Senate, so he has seen and experienced a lot, so that’s not surprising there. With now soon-to-be former Speaker Montenegro joining the minority — being the minority leader, I don’t think that’s surprising either.

I think for both parties, it’s kind of a “no sudden movements,” right? I think everyone’s trying to figure out what this next year looks like, and so doing some wholesale changes either on the Republican or Democrat side post-election seems a little hasty. I think they’re both moving into 2027 of, “OK, let’s keep our leadership teams as similar as possible moving forward as we figure out what this new world is going to look like and how we’re going to navigate it from both caucuses.”

MARK BRODIE: A sense of continuity maybe is comforting in this moment.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Correct. There’s enough change happening in terms of just even moving offices, etc., that I think some small modicum of familiarity will be helpful for the caucus.

MARK BRODIE: Sam, being in the minority is a lot different than being in the majority. I mean, in some very obvious ways, like the Democrats’ bills, for example, will get heard and their priorities will be the chamber’s priorities in large part, which has not been the case.

But what are some of the challenges that Democrats are going to face going from the minority — especially in the House, where they’ve been in the minority for going on 60-odd years — to now sort of being in charge of everything and literally running the Capitol?

SAM RICHARD: I think you just said it there in the sense that we have 60 years of kind of pent-up energy and ideas that have been gathering dust on the shelf because people like now-former Speaker Montenegro and former Majority Leader John Kavanagh just outright wouldn’t hear bills in their committees and in their chambers, even though they’re very strong ideas that are expressed across the rest of the country with Democratic leadership. So we’ll see a lot of those come off the shelf.

I’d be extremely surprised if one of the first things that we do or don’t do — excuse me, let me avoid the double negative here — I would be surprised if we don’t look at education first and foremost. More than 500,000 people signed a petition to get an ESA initiative on the ballot. Those voices were not heard in the election through the initiative. They were heard by the elected representatives that now number 57 Democrats. So we have the Heinz Caucus down at the Capitol.

So I think that responding to what the voters put them there to do to rein in an out-of-control ESA program is going to be something that would likely be first on that agenda.

Politics How Democrats plan to reform Arizona's school voucher program Arizona Democrats plan to rein in school vouchers when they take over at the state Capitol next year, but it looks like they don't plan to completely undo the universal expansion passed by Republicans in 2022 that led to ballooning costs in the $1 billion program

MARK BRODIE: Would you imagine that whatever Democrats do on ESAs this year will look very similar to what that initiative looked like? Do you think they’ll try to go further than that?

SAM RICHARD: I think that there will be voices at the Capitol that want them to go further, but in terms of a stress test, those policies that were embedded in that initiative already have the support of the public. They already have not just bipartisan support, but support that transcends partisanship. We have to address our funding of public education, and the way to do that is to deeply, deeply rein in the out-of-control ESA program.

And you’re going to see that with leaders like Majority Leader-elect Nancy Gutierrez, people like Stephanie Simacek, a representative from north Phoenix who has a strong background in education, and you have a lot of education leaders like Majority Leader-elect Christine Marsh in the Senate, who has a long background in public education leadership. So I think the conversation is primed to go very swiftly and very smoothly because you have the public’s backing to really kind of take a look at this program that’s gotten a lot of attention.

MARK BRODIE: Lorna, if you are a legislative Republican, what challenges will you face being — you’ve been in the majority in the Senate since the ’90s, the early ’90s, and the House since the ’60s. What challenges will they face?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Yeah, I mean, it’s going to be a significant shift just because of the pure margins, right? A few weeks ago before the election, we were talking about maybe a 15-15 split in the Senate or Democrats barely holding a majority in one chamber or both. When you have a scenario like that, Republicans still have a seat at the table because you still have to get to 16, 31 and one.

With these pure numbers, Democrats can move forward with the governor without any Republican input, right? So the question becomes, how do Republicans position themselves moving forward for the next two years so they actually do have some kind of seat at the table? Are they going to be willing to work with Democrats? Are Democrats going to be willing to work with them on certain issues? Or are they just going to throw stones and attack and criticize for two years, like some people have done in the minority before in the past, just in anticipation for 2028?

So it really is going to come down to what each respective minority leader in the House and Senate — how they’re going to lead their caucuses moving forward, and where there’s an opportunity for some kind of bipartisanship on some of these important policy issues. You’re talking about ESAs.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Yes, thousands of voters signed that petition, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to how that would have passed if it would have passed at the ballot. You’re talking about real families, real children, real students who are using this program right now that will be impacted by any kind of change that the Legislature and the governor decide to make.

So it’s one thing to talk about an issue and just talk about ideas. When you’re talking about the actual implementation of it, it impacts families’ lives. That’s a different situation, right?

And so that’s going to be something that Democrats have to grapple with when they’re having these negotiations is, if you’re going to make changes that are going to eliminate a student’s ability to access an ESA, a family’s ability to access an ESA, you are impacting their trajectory and education for them, right?

So what are you willing to do or not do, because it’s really going to have a real-life impact, which could impact how — I’m saying “impact” a lot, I apologize — which could have repercussions in the 2028 election, because parents get really upset when things impact their children’s education.

MARK BRODIE: Sure.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: So Democrats are going to have to tread lightly on that issue.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think there might be room for compromise, though, given that there were rumors of a potential agreement during the end of this year’s session and even a little bit after, maybe a special session? Obviously, that had the specter of ballot measures as part of the leverage there, but might Republicans be willing to play ball on at least some of the things that are in that initiative, maybe to forestall bigger changes coming?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: I definitely think there is room for compromise on a number of issues. Obviously, if the starting point is “eliminate the program,” that’s a nonstarter for Republicans.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: But there was a group of leaders down there that said, “Hey, there are some modifications that we can make to the program to make it function better for families and to protect the taxpayer.” And I think if those are the guiding principles of Democrat leadership down there, there’s going to be some Republicans that agree with that approach.

MARK BRODIE: Sam, is there a danger of Democrats overreaching?

SAM RICHARD: I think that there’s going to be a lot of different ideas across the political spectrum that are introduced in a way that, like we were talking about before, that have been waiting at the doorstep for 60 years. I think that we’re going to explore those in this first legislative session in more than six decades that Democrats get to really kind of lead that agenda.

I’m not sure that I would frame it at all as overreaching. I think that there is going to be a panoply of options that lawmakers are going to be able to choose from, and oftentimes, maybe we’re going to move the dial a little bit further to the left. And I think that there are going to be ideas at the Capitol that are very far left or come out of that woodwork, but they’re going to set the edges, much like hardline conservatives set the edge for Republican policy, and then we kind of find somewhere in the middle, right?

Politics has always been the art of the possible, and a historic sweeping of all statewide offices since rooftop air conditioners were invented is not going to change that simple fact of politics.

MARK BRODIE: How do you see Democrats trying to maybe work with Republicans? Like, will it be a priority to try to get some kind of bipartisan buy-in?

SAM RICHARD: I don’t want to speak for Speaker-elect De Los Santos or President-elect Sundareshan.

MARK BRODIE: Sure.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: But I’m not sure that that’s necessarily what the voters asked them to do. They didn’t ask them to work with Republicans on this. Republicans have had their shot for more than 60 years, and I think voters sent a very clear message that we need to try a different approach.

And I think that that’s what we’re going to see. The 10 members of the minority caucus in the Senate and the 23 members of the minority caucus in the House absolutely have a voice that can be heard through regular procedural order, but by no means should they expect the same level of volume for their microphones as they’ve enjoyed for the last six decades.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: What’s interesting, or what will be interesting to see, is Democrats are now going to have the issue that Republicans have had since they’ve been in majority leadership for decades, is there are varying factions within your caucus, right? Republicans, you’ve had more of the centrist, pro-business, moderate approach, and then some of those that are more of the far right, the Turning Point kind of crowd, right? And it really comes down to leadership of how do you corral everybody moving forward?

Depending on the issue, sometimes Republicans and Democrats, each in their own respective caucus, they have some kind of kumbaya and everybody’s on the same page. Depending on the issue, there’s a break in the caucus.

So I think it’s really going to come down to an issue-by-issue case with Democrats is, are you going to be able to keep your caucus aligned? Are you going to be able to keep enough of them aligned for you to get the votes without Republicans? Or are there going to be certain issues where it is a more centrist issue, your far-left progressives don’t want to be on board with it, and you actually have to work with some Republicans to get the votes that you need? I think it’s going to be very interesting.

I disagree with Sam on one point when it comes to the electorate. I don’t think this was a message from Arizona voters of, “We don’t like Republican control of the Legislature, we want a different approach.” This had to do purely with the Trump administration and things happening on the national level, and this has been a trickle-down effect for the past 10 years, and it’s finally impacted local races, and not just in Arizona, but in every state.

So I don’t think Democrats got the go-ahead from Arizona voters saying, “Hey, we are endorsing your agenda.” This was more of a “We are upset with the Republican leadership on the federal level,” and everybody with an R behind their name down-ballot paid the price for it.

So I would just say, I think we’re still a right-of-center state. You still have Democrats that won in these Republican-leaning districts. They’re going to have to run for reelection in those districts again in two years, acknowledging their constituency and their voters, and so they’re not going to feel comfortable voting for a very Democrat, progressive agenda as well if they want to maintain those seats.

MARK BRODIE: Lorna, let me start with you on a change in the governor’s office. You worked in the office of former Gov. Jan Brewer. Chad Campbell, the chief of staff, will be stepping down at the end of this month. He’s been there for most of her term. He came in at the beginning of Gov. Hobbs’ first term when things maybe weren’t going so well between the governor’s office and the Legislature. It sounds like he’s sort of seen as stabilizing the ship and helping the governor’s office and the Republican majorities in the Legislature at least talk to each other and work together. How significant is a shift in chief of staff?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: I mean, it really depends on what the broader context is, right? This is the end of her first term, and now she’s going into a second term with a Democrat Legislature, right? So it’s a completely different context, and three and a half years as the chief of staff in the governor’s office is a long time.

MARK BRODIE: It’s a hard job.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: It is a very hard job. It’s a job that — this is not a 9-to-5. This is a 24/7 job, and people tend to forget that this isn’t just focused on the Legislature. The governor’s office oversees a significant state enterprise with thousands of employees and multibillion dollars. So even though we have a tendency to focus on negotiations and what’s happening policy-wise at the Legislature, they are overseeing the entirety of state government, right?

So it is a big job, and he did a fantastic job as chief of staff. And so to me, it’s not surprising. This is probably the best time to make that transition as all of state government is shifting and transitioning, but he served his time well. He had a specific role and purpose, and he set up the governor’s office and the Hobbs administration for success going into this final term.

MARK BRODIE: So Sam, Kori Lorick, who’s been with Gov. Hobbs for quite a while — she was in the secretary of state’s office when Hobbs was there, she’s been in the counsel’s office with the governor — do you see much of a change in approach or a change in policy, anything like that, with the shift?

SAM RICHARD: I think it definitely sets the right tone for what’s ahead for the second term of the Hobbs administration. Kori is an incredible attorney, and that legal mind and that legal direction is going to be well served or well used as we approach a lot of litigation around the Colorado River conversation and a lot of the lawsuits that the Republican-led Legislature have entangled us in as a state that Kori’s mind is going to be able to help untangle.

So we’re in a lot of ways rebuilding the apparatus of the state infrastructure because, seriously, for the first time since 1948, we’ve had this many statewide offices and this type of leadership at the Legislature. So I love the fact that the governor went with kind of a legal-first mind to lead the office for the second term.

Politics Democrat-led Arizona Legislature expected to drop lawsuits against abortion laws When Democrats take control of the Arizona House and Senate, the Legislature is expected to abandon its legal defense of abortion restrictions still on the books.

MARK BRODIE: Do you agree with Lorna that this is sort of a — if Chad Campbell is going to leave, this is sort of a natural time for it to happen?

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, I think when you’re at the point of any kind of change of administration, even if it’s a lot of the same people, it’s an opportunity to kind of dust off and take that experience back to the private sector or take it to a different area of the government, right?

So I think that while it is the brightest lights and the biggest letters on the marquee, I think that Chad and Kori are by far not the only kind of individuals that are going to shift around in the apparatus of the government in the next weeks and months.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. Would you expect more sort of comings and goings?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Oh, 100%. I mean, we’ve talked about this many times. There’s going to be a lot of new positions for Democrat staffers in this state, and not just at the Legislature or in statewide office, but on the federal level as well. And so you’re going to see a lot of shifting and a lot of moving. And that’s naturally what happens after every election cycle when opportunities present themselves, staff makes that transition to somewhere else. So I think you’ll see a lot more shifting, both Republican and Democrat.

Elections Unsuccessful AZ treasurer candidate Elijah Norton sues fellow Republican Kimberly Yee for defamation Both these Republicans lost their campaigns for statewide office last week. Now, Elijah Norton is suing outgoing Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee — claiming she spread lies about him after he declined to contribute to a political organization run by Yee.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, Lorna, let me stay with you on a lawsuit that was filed this week by Elijah Norton, who is the Republican candidate for treasurer. He sued Kimberly Yee — who is of course the current treasurer and the Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction — for defamation.

Basically, Norton saying that Yee was saying all sorts of stuff about him, about his personal life, and recruiting a candidate to run against him, which forced him to spend a lot more money. The timing on this is a little bit interesting, is it not?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: It is interesting. It appears as though the race was called, and within 48 hours, he announced on Twitter that he had intentions to sue Treasurer Yee. I’m not an attorney, for full disclosure, so I can’t speak to the merits of the lawsuit and whatnot. It’s obviously not his first lawsuit. There was one years ago against Congressman (David) Schweikert.

MARK BRODIE: For similar things, right?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: For similar things, obviously a little bit different because those were mail pieces and ads that was part of an actual campaign. This seems to be conversations. And so yes, it’s interesting timing, and it just goes to show that there’s maybe not as much unity on the Republican side as many would have hoped this election cycle.

MARK BRODIE: I wanted to ask you about that because one of the themes that I keep hearing in talking to Republicans is, “Look, we’ve got to get it together. We’ve got to come together and stop the factional fighting.” Does this play into that in any way, or is this separate enough that it doesn’t really matter?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: I think this is separate enough because this is very personal, obviously, given the allegations that he’s making.

But there are divides in the Republican Party, and we have not gotten it together, and we’re not a unified force. And one thing that I praised the Democrats about this week is having their press conference and bringing their leaders together, and singing from the same songbook. We have not seen that with Republicans in a very long time.

And the Democrat leaders in Arizona, two years ago, they had an epic loss with President Biden losing and Republicans winning. And so to be able to make a significant shift like this in two years, kudos to Democrats. Republicans have not been able to do that even when they have been in the majority.

And so I hope this is the wake-up call outside of — I know we’re talking specifically about this lawsuit — but I hope that with Leader Montenegro and Kavanagh and whoever these new Republican leaders are that are going to emerge for the next round of statewide offices, can really pull the party in a direction where there’s much more cohesiveness and unity moving forward and not infighting.

MARK BRODIE: Sam, I’ll let you wade into internal Republican politics in just a minute, which I know is a favorite pastime of yours, but I’m curious to get your take on this lawsuit because, as Lorna pointed out, this is not the first time that Elijah Norton has faced these kinds of allegations.

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, I think that is something to be noted. I’m not the person to note it because I’m so deeply uninterested in this. I mean, I think he and others are going to try to grasp at the falling knife of relevance. More than anything, I think history will remember his candidacy as the first time that anyone has lost to a Democratic state treasurer candidate since Barry Goldwater was working an hourly job at his family’s department store.

Why is he relevant? He’s not going to be in the future, and he’s — have fun on Bravo.

MARK BRODIE: Wow, Bravo. All right.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Bravo. That was quite a jump.

MARK BRODIE: Didn’t see that going there. Well, so let me ask you about the sort of the unity question that Lorna talked about. I mean, obviously, if Republicans are going to fight with each other, you want to pop the popcorn and watch it.

But do you see this lawsuit as a sort of a standalone situation? Obviously, as Lorna said, these are very personal allegations to Norton that he’s dealt with in the past, but I also wonder if to some extent this maybe speaks to the larger state of political parties.

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, absolutely. I do prefer Milk Duds over popcorn. And the nature of these personal allegations, I think, are serious, but not in the realm of politics, not in the realm of policymaking. And that was where I was mentioning the TV network where these sorts of squabbles take place.

So I think that’s more of the arena where this conversation needs to happen and not in the important work that we need to do to address important issues, whether it’s the water future of Arizona or rebuilding the state’s economy after 60 years of Republican leadership.

MARK BRODIE: Lorna, we’ve got about 30 seconds left, so I’ll ask you a very big question in that time. What has to happen for Republicans to start singing from the same songbook?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: There needs to be a leader that emerges that’s not Donald Trump. Somebody who is much more inclusive, not divisive. Somebody who’s not going to say publicly that they do not like RINOs or this segment of the party. It needs to be somebody who’s much more of a visionary leader and that is not petty and it’s not really focused on their own personal gain, but more focused on long-term longevity of the party. Someone has to emerge and lead, and we have not had that for a long time.

MARK BRODIE: All right, sounds like the job description. We’ll have to leave it there. Lorna Romero Ferguson, Sam Richard, thanks to you both. Appreciate it.

SAM RICHARD: Thank you.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: You’ve been listening to the Friday NewsCap from KJZZ’s The Show. It’s an original podcast recapping the week's biggest stories with experts, commentators and reporters. You can get the full Show podcast at podcast.kjzz.org. I'm Mark Brodie, thanks for listening.