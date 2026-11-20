KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week from Arizona and beyond.

To talk about another dispute between Maricopa County officials, the announcement of committees in the state Legislature and more, The Show sat down with former state lawmaker Regina Cobb and Gaelle Esposito of Creosote Partners.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, and this is the Friday NewsCap podcast from KJZZ’s The Show. Each Friday, we review the biggest and most important political stories of the week with a panel of experts, which puts those stories into perspective to help us understand why they matter.

Here’s this week’s episode:

KATIE HOBBS: Maybe some things that have been on the back burner for a while because they weren’t priorities for Republicans, but I’m going to continue to work with Democrats and Republicans to solve Arizona issues.

JOHN KAVANAGH: I’m not 100% sure if my Republican colleagues are going to be putting too many really conservative bills through, given their prognosis. Although very often we do like to make statements and get some publicity for them, kind of warm those bills up for two years from now when we expect to regain power.

JUSTIN HEAP: The board continues to use every voluntary appearance by my office in good faith at a public meeting as an opportunity for them to make accusations or score political partisan points.

STEVE GALLARDO: It’s his job to be here and answer and be able to answer these tough questions. So it’s very disturbing that Mr. Heap is not here, once again just showing that he’s not really taking his job serious.

VICTOR RICHES: Too many people on the right, too many activists and too many elected officials have abandoned free-market principles in favor of this type of populism that is really almost no different than progressivism.

MARK BRODIE: And with me to talk about another dispute between Maricopa County officials, the announcement of committees in the state Legislature and more are former state lawmaker Regina Cobb. Regina, good morning.

REGINA COBB: Good morning, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: And Gaelle Esposito of Creosote Partners. Gaelle, good morning to you.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Good morning to you, too.

MARK BRODIE: So Regina, I feel like this is déjà vu all over again, as Yogi Berra, the great American philosopher Yogi Berra would say. Maricopa County supervisors and Recorder Justin Heap are not real happy with each other again.

REGINA COBB: Yeah, you’re right, it is déjà vu. Justin Heap, I think they both have points, but I don’t know if they’re ever going to get along. I think they’re automatically going to be fighting with each other. Once they created that rift between the two of them, I think they’re both — he should have been there as a courtesy, but he knows.

MARK BRODIE: At the canvass.

REGINA COBB: Yes, to be able to be there for the canvassing so that they could ask him questions. But what kind of questions are they going to ask? Is it going to be like the DINO committee, confirming the directors? You know what I mean? Is he going to go in there and you’re going to ask him the hard, difficult questions that he can’t answer that are going to hit him hard? That’s what he expected. So I can see both sides on why they’re riffing, and you would hope they’d get over this at this point.

MARK BRODIE: Well, the story is that Maricopa County did its canvass of the county results of the elections this week. Traditionally, the recorder, who is in charge of early voting, shows up to present, make a presentation, answer questions, sort of be there as part of it. Heap held his own event earlier before the canvass, and the supervisors, Gaelle, were not thrilled about that.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, I mean, the guy has one job, and he’s not doing it very well, and he’s not even showing up to these basic functions. He’s a joke at this point, really.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, it’s worth noting though that there’s no requirement that the recorder show up, right? It’s more by tradition that the recorder show up to be part of this.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, of course, but you report essentially to the supervisors on this. You’re there to answer questions. Just do it. Those nominees went through the DINO committee, they faced those tough questions, maybe they didn’t get a vote, but they went up and they did that and they went through the process. I don’t understand why he couldn’t face these simple questions.

MARK BRODIE: Well so, Regina, it seemed like some of the questions that he might have been asked had he shown up were about the rate of ballots being rejected. Do we have a sense of why there were more ballots in Maricopa County that didn’t go through this year than in elections past?

REGINA COBB: Well, he’s changed a few rules. One is that you had to have an ID when you showed up and dropped it off, which made it go quicker, and I loved that. ... If you look at the speed of what our elections went through this year and how the ballots were counted, it was normal. It should have been this the last six years, and it hasn’t been.

MARK BRODIE: But the races were also not quite as close, right? That had something to do with it.

REGINA COBB: Right.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: It took as long to count basically, and it just was a lot quicker to call those races because they were bigger margins.

REGINA COBB: That’s true. We still have one race that is like a half a percentage apart —

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, there's a recount coming up.

REGINA COBB: Yeah (Tony Rivero and Lisa Fink in state House District 7). That race. Yeah, so there’s still one race that we still haven’t called yet. But I still feel that we did it so much quicker this year. It’s just the feeling that it went faster, more efficiently this year than it’s ever been before. And it could be because we had less turnout, too.

MARK BRODIE: Gaelle, is it one of the things that sounded like Heap was saying, and we heard a little bit in the montage earlier, was that — and he didn’t use these words, so I will use them instead — he’s essentially saying that the supervisors turn his appearances at supervisors meetings into sort of a political spectacle. They try to make him look bad, they ask difficult questions that are not really pertinent to things. And given that, as we were just talking about this rejection rate, a legitimate question most likely, does Heap have a point maybe that the supervisors try to turn these to some extent into a political sideshow?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Politicians do politics? I’m shocked to hear that.

MARK BRODIE: Also there’s gambling in this establishment, I’m sorry to say.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, I think it’s to be expected. Of course they’re going to ask tough questions. And this is a legitimate thing. There are people whose votes may not have counted. That’s very important. And he did change a lot of rules and tried to make it so that people were required to show their ID when it should have been voluntary. There were a lot of issues that happened, and we just kind of lucked out that there were very few truly close races this time.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and Gaelle, also, I want to sort of get to the bottom line here, and I wonder if you would say that it’s fair to say that despite the seemingly constant bickering between the recorder and the Board of Supervisors, all in all, the election went pretty smoothly.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, I think it did go pretty smoothly this year, which once again, we’re still seeing some people cry fraud because they lost, but it overall was, as they have been, well-run elections.

MARK BRODIE: Regina, fair to say that despite the bickering, it went pretty well?

REGINA COBB: Fair to say. Fair to say. I think that they all came together when it came to the election day, and I feel like everything went really smoothly that day.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Let’s move on now to a topic that we almost never talk about on this show, which is the committee assignments and committees in the Legislature. But Regina, let me start with you because you have served on these committees, having been in the Legislature. There’s been a lot of interest in how the Democrats would set up committees, which committees they would have, which they wouldn’t, how they would, who would get chairmanships and that sort of thing, because that can sort of signal how things might go. And Democrats haven’t had the opportunity to do this in many, many years, as we’ve been talking about.

So I’m curious, sort of big-level takeaways from when you see which committees are there, which aren’t, how they’re being staffed — what comes to mind for you?

REGINA COBB: Well, what comes to mind is how many there are. Same thing with the leadership. I’ve been saying this: We have 10 leaders now where we used to have three on each side. And so all of a sudden now you’ve got everybody gets a trophy. And so then if they’re not a leader, now they’re a committee chairman.

And so there’s not a clear designation, and there’s some things that are crossing over. You have a committee on water and then you have a committee on natural resources. Isn’t water a natural resource? I mean, that should be maybe a subcommittee of the natural resources, if that’s a possibility.

But the chairmen that are in these positions, all of them have never been a chairman before. Most of them have never served in the Legislature before. So it’s going to be a bumpy road. We’re going to see a lot of committees. As I looked at the committee assignments, everybody has at least three committees. And when you have that many committees, man, you are going to be busy.

MARK BRODIE: How many committees — you chaired the Appropriations Committee for many years — how many other committees were you on at that time?

REGINA COBB: I think I was only on Health. I usually did one or two. Yeah, but if you got three solid committees, if you’re on Appropriations and you’re on Health and then you’re on Finance, those are three big committees. Or if you’re on Government, that’s a big committee. So there are some committees that don’t meet as often, and so they’re not as big. Foreign affairs, things like that are those kind of committees that just don’t have a lot of oomph. So you know you’re not going to be putting a lot of time into that committee.

MARK BRODIE: You get a little bit of a break on those.

REGINA COBB: Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Gaelle, what do the types of committees, the subject matters that are and are not there — what does that tell you, if anything, about how Democrats plan to run things?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yeah, I mean, what I saw was both consistency in a lot of big areas and then an expansion of priorities that maybe were not heard under Republicans in the Legislature over the last — what was it, 70 years since?

MARK BRODIE: Sixty-plus.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: So we see an expansion and focus on labor, on civil rights, on these sorts of issues that hopefully will get their day in the sun after languishing for a very long time. And I think what’s interesting, there’s going to be a lot — there may be some growing pains to these committees and a lot of new faces, and maybe they’ll slow down some of those deadlines in the process to give folks time to get used to it. But the nice thing is that there’s a lot that they can get done and there’s a lot that they’re going to be unified in doing. So some of the bickering that might be happening behind the scenes or some of those more contentious committee hearings, there’s going to be a lot of unity for them at least in this first year while they’re learning the ropes.

MARK BRODIE: There’s been some conversation. Sen. John Kavanagh, who is the current majority leader — as he reminded me, still the majority leader for another few weeks, the incoming minority leader — made a kind of a big deal about the fact that the Senate no longer has a dedicated Public Safety Committee, that police-type bills will be heard in I think the Government and something else committee. Big deal, not a big deal?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: It’s not a big deal at all. The bills are going to be heard, you still have a focus on public safety and these issues. They clearly stated where those bills will be going and who’s going to be focusing on them. I think the senator is just grumpy he’s not in control anymore.

MARK BRODIE: Do you see that as a concern that public safety doesn’t have its own committee?

REGINA COBB: I do and I don’t. I would like to see public safety have its own committee because I do think it’s a big issue. Will those bills get heard? I don’t know if they’ll get heard, but what they’re going to be, they’ll be assigned. They’ll be in another committee. And so all of the bills get assigned. So whether or not they get heard is another thing.

MARK BRODIE: Right. Gaelle, there’s been a lot of talk — we had Senator John Kavanagh on this week, as I mentioned, we also had the current Senate President Warren Petersen on. And when I asked them about sort of why, what the message was that voters were giving them, Republicans generally, in the election, both of them sort of said that they believe that, for example, the Legislature flipped because of factors in D.C., that Arizonans weren’t necessarily unhappy with the job legislative Republicans were doing. It was basically if you had an R next to your name, you were out. You’re kind of smirking there, so I assume that you do not necessarily agree with that assessment.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Not surprised to see these are two men who have not learned their lesson. But I do think there was a national wave, of course, that had an impact here, but also we saw legislative races move towards the Democrats by greater margins relative to their statewide performance than they had in previous years, right? We saw the legislative popular vote nearly exactly match pretty much the totals for the statewide elected officials. And normally Republicans overperform in legislative races, and so we’re not seeing that anymore. So what you’re seeing is as Arizona moves more towards the left relative to its position in the nation, you’re also seeing that trend fall down the ballot, and that’s in part because of the overreaching of legislative Republicans.

MARK BRODIE: Regina, do you think that legislators should maybe look a little more inward, legislative Republicans, in terms of maybe why voters decided to boot them from the majority?

REGINA COBB: I definitely disagree with her. I think that this is not that we’re moving to the left. I think this was just telling the federal government, “Hey, you are not taking care of what you should be taking care of.” The state of Arizona has been doing great. We have been economically doing good. We have been doing it under the Ducey administration and under the last four years of the Hobbs administration. We’re doing fine. And I think our legislators are performing well. I don’t think this was about performance in Arizona. This is a federal performance. And I —

MARK BRODIE: So you think — go ahead. Sorry, so you think voters were looking at even in legislative races saying, “I’m unhappy with Congress, maybe I’m unhappy with the Trump administration, so you Republican state representative or state senator, you must be part of that same problem, you’re out”?

REGINA COBB: Yep, that’s exactly how I feel. I feel like they just said, “You are part of it, something happened, whether you’re in the state or whether you’re in the federal government, you were part of it, so guess what, I’m not voting for you.” Our state has a really high independent vote. And the independents can move. They are really fickle.

MARK BRODIE: And have over the last few years.

REGINA COBB: Yeah, they’ll go one way or the other. And so you could see the same shift go the other direction next time if things do not go well. And I’m hoping that they’re not going to be as shortsighted as they were this time around and they’ll actually look at how our legislators perform, because there was a lot of good legislators that got voted out because of how the federal government is performing.

MARK BRODIE: So Gaelle, I guess that kind of raises the question then, if you are a legislative Democrat, how do you try to keep the independents on your side? I guess maybe not just legislative Republicans, but or Democrats, but they’re the ones next up on the ballot. If you are a Democrat in this state, how do you try to keep independents on your side? And to the extent that Republicans voted Democratic, because some surely did, how do you keep them on your side as well?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Well, I mean, you don’t win supermajorities in the Legislature if folks don’t actually believe in what you’re selling, right? So I think there is also, yes, there is the reaction to what’s happening nationally and all the travesties there. But I do think also you are — you saw a validation of the Democratic agenda and different approaches to it. Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes, who have approached their offices in two very different ways, won by the same margin. And so I think what really matters is going to be getting stuff done for people. It’s going to be delivering, making sure that people’s lives get better, that things are more affordable, that they’re able to stay in their homes, that they’re able to afford to buy one for the first time, that they have access to water and feel secure in that, that they’re not discriminated against in health care and in their jobs. There’s lots that can be done that can dramatically improve people’s lives right away that they have the ability to do now.

MARK BRODIE: So Regina, let me sort of broaden it down because we heard a clip in the montage from Victor Riches, who runs the Goldwater Institute. They held a what they called FreeCon, a Freedom Convention in Phoenix. They’re doing a few of these around the country to sort of map the future of the freedom movement. And we heard him talking about how Republicans have to sort of go back to basics almost, right? Go back to sort of what maybe a Reagan Republican stood for and get away from this populism, which he says is not that much different than what people on the left are selling.

REGINA COBB: Absolutely, absolutely, and I really do believe that. I think that’s where Republicans — when we look at where the Republicans are at and how we were split this last year with Turning Point and putting people up against good Republicans, I think that was part of the problem is that happened. Now, as far as how we voted in this state, if you look at the referendums and you look at how those came out in comparison to —

MARK BRODIE: I think five of the eight — they were all put on by the Legislature, and I think five of the eight were approved.

REGINA COBB: Yes, yes, and the others were close. So I don’t think it was about the Republicans and Democrats. I think it was about showing the federal government, “You screwed up, our economics are in the dump right now. We’re paying $5 a gallon for gas. We’re going to tell you about it.”

MARK BRODIE: The elephant in the room, and no pun intended of course, though, is the person leading the Republican Party, who is sort of still, as we saw in the primaries, still pretty powerful in the Republican Party and is not seemingly a lot of the things that Victor Riches and you are just talking about what the Republican Party needs to get back to.

REGINA COBB: Well, and you think he’s powerful, but look at who was elected in. They were not people that Trump —

MARK BRODIE: In the primaries, though.

REGINA COBB: Yes, in the primaries, in the primaries they were. We’re going to have a switch in two years. And so that I think is where we’re going to try to get back to what the Republicans stand for.

MARK BRODIE: Gaelle, as much as I am sure you want to wade into internal Republican politics here, I’m curious what you make of the idea that basically, to simplify it down, the Republican Party in terms of its populism has basically become Democrats.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Sorry. No, I firmly disagree with that assessment. And I, let me as a neutral observer tell you that the Republican Party is the party of Donald Trump. Trumpism has been here for a decade, it is here to stay. Their far-right populism is —

REGINA COBB: I think our party is split. I think you do have that fraction of that, but I don’t think it’s the whole party. I think that there are Republicans that love Ronald Reagan and love that kind of politics. And you heard Victor Riches.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: I don’t think it’s the —

REGINA COBB: They can’t get elected.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: That’s the thing, they can’t get elected, right? That’s the thing. The party, the people, the voters of the Republican Party, they want the party of Trump. And that’s the thing is that —

REGINA COBB: If we want to take the majority, we’re going to have to get those people elected.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so how do you go about doing that though?

REGINA COBB: Well, you got to change the mindset. This is a prime example. This was a slap in the face this election. And I think everybody that is looking at the election next time has got to look at it as how can we win, and not necessarily can we have a Trump person in there. I think we’ve seen Kari Lake, Andy Biggs — those people have lost because they were supported by Trump. So we have to change that.

MARK BRODIE: So maybe less purity test, more electability.

REGINA COBB: Electability. Yes.

MARK BRODIE: Now, Gaelle, we should not — I don’t want to make a comparison because these are obviously very different, but it’s not like everybody in the Democratic Party is singing “Kumbaya” at the moment. Is there any amount of concern you have that different factions of the Democratic Party, now that it is in control of state government entirely — do you have any concern about unity?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: I mean, I think the nice thing about being a state where Republicans have controlled the state Legislature for 60-plus years is that there’s a lot of things for them to be unified on doing. There’s a lot to be done, and I think you saw that in the leadership elections here where the caucus is unified, despite long-standing and public disagreements between some of the members, where they understood what this moment called for and how much, just how much there is that they can agree on and get done and what brings them together to make people’s lives better.

MARK BRODIE: So I want to end with this, Gaelle, because Regina had mentioned how the beginning of the legislative session might be a little bit bumpy. Do you have concerns about that?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: I mean, there’s going to be growing pains because it’s their first time doing this, but I don’t think it’s going to be anything that impacts good policy being passed. Once again, I think there is a lot of stuff they’re working on their agenda right now, and I think there’s going to be a lot of stuff that they can get done right out of the gate and make people’s lives better.

MARK BRODIE: I think we can all agree January, like January to February, will be really interesting to watch at the Capitol, right? We’re all in agreement on that, right?

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Yes.

REGINA COBB: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: All right. Regina Cobb, Gaelle Esposito, thanks to you both, really appreciate it.

GAELLE ESPOSITO: Thanks.

MARK BRODIE: That’s all for this week’s Friday NewsCap podcast. You can find the full Show podcast at podcast.kjzz.org. I'm Mark Brodie, thanks for listening.