Attorneys claim the Arizona AG gave $500K to a Medicaid fraudster. He says he’s not a criminal

Attorneys representing victims of Medicaid fraud claim the Arizona Attorney General’s Office unwittingly granted $500,000 to a fraudster, but Dwayne McIntosh says he’s not a criminal.

Starting around 2021, bad actors exploited a loophole in the state’s American Indian Health Program. They defrauded the state out of an estimated $2.8 billion for addiction treatment services they never provided .

Attorneys at BrewerWood estimate they’re representing about 7,000 victims in a class-action lawsuit against the state, many of whom are Native Americans.

Many people have reportedly died or been harmed in other ways in fraudulent sober living facilities.

Attorney General Kris Mayes gave out $6 million in grant money in May 2025 “to support Tribal Nations and community members impacted by fraudulent sober living home practices.”

There were 11 recipients, including an entity called the Native Action Program, which was awarded $500,000.

According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, the Native Action Program is run by Dwayne McIntosh.

The BrewerWood attorneys held a press conference Monday and accused McIntosh of being tied to fraudsters and accused him of pocketing the money.

KJZZ spoke with McIntosh at his office on Monday and he said everything the attorneys claim is untrue.

“I’m not in cahoots with anyone,” McIntosh said.

The BrewerWood attorneys said McIntosh is working with bad actors alongside his sister, Medina McIntosh-Wagner, and they claim she works at the state’s Medicaid agency, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

But Dwayne McIntosh said Medina McIntosh-Wagner is the name of his niece, not his sister, and that she lives in Seattle now — so he feels pretty sure she’s not working for AHCCCS.

According to govsalaries, a Medina McIntosh-Wagner was employed at AHCCCS at one point in 2023 .

One of the attorneys’ anonymous informants claims Medina McIntosh-Wagner helped connect the informant with Dwayne McIntosh to set up a fraudulent sober living home.

According to the BrewerWood informant’s testimony, he was contacted by Medina McIntosh-Wagner, who worked as a nurse for Dr. Will Richardson. The informant said Richardson is on AHCCCS’ “exclusion” list, which names bad actors the state won’t work with.

“Through Medina, I met her brother, Dwayne McIntosh. Dwayne also worked with a known human trafficker. I went to work for Dwayne on forming and establishing his fraudulent substance abuse treatment center, the Action Program, LLC, which was also referred to as TAP Program. I provided Dwayne with $50,000 initial funding to get the TAP Program established and provided two vans to his company under the promise that he would pay me a percentage of his profits,” the anonymous informant wrote in a statement provided by the BrewerWood attorneys.

The informant goes on to say that he set up a contact for Dwayne McIntosh on the Hopi Reservation so he could go get Native Americans from there.

“The Action Program, LLC submitted fraudulent billions to AHCCCS. Dwayne never paid me any monies and I never received any of my $50,000 back from him,” the informant wrote.

McIntosh has just finished applying for a sober living license with the state, but hasn’t started operating it yet. He said his entity hasn’t been paid by AHCCCS since 2023 and claimed the agency actually owes him money.

"We've been operating off of personal funds — my personal funds as well as this last grant that we got from the AG’s Office. So where they’re coming up and saying we’re frauding, I’d like to know where the money is going when the money is coming out of my pocket and we’re serving the community, which really, really bothers me,” McIntosh said.

He said his own son died in a fraudulent sober living home, which is why he decided to get into the business of treating others.

“I didn’t open this business for money. I opened it because I lost my son in 2019 to an overdose who happened to be Native American. So for me it was very personal in the sense that I couldn't help him, but let me help others,” McIntosh said.

Also, McIntosh said he worked only briefly with Richardson as a contractor.

“I actually left after about a month or so because I didn't feel they were giving the clients what they needed,” McIntosh said of Richardson’s business.

For his part, McIntosh thinks that the attorneys are trying to build up their case against Mayes.

The grant from the AG’s Office is in the form of reimbursements. So, McIntosh spends his own money and the state pays him back, but he has to prove to them that he’s spending the money for its intended purpose. He provided copies of those reports.

McIntosh said he invites anyone who wants to check to come to his office and look at his books for proof he’s not engaging in fraud.

Attorney General’s Office disputes allegations

Mayes’ spokesperson Richie Taylor also said the allegations are baseless.

“No, [Native Action Program] is not a fraudster. Fraudsters don't generally wait around to be reimbursed month by month through a grant program that requires public reporting,” Taylor said.

Taylor noted that the law firm, BrewerWood, is citing information from an anonymous informant who claims that McIntosh’s sister worked for the state’s Medicaid program and helped the informant establish a fraudulent sober living home.

“If BrewerWood or their anonymous informants have evidence of crime occurring, they should report it to law enforcement immediately rather than grandstand at a press conference the week early voting starts,” Taylor said in a text.

Mayes is running for reelection this year.

Both Taylor and McIntosh said Native Action Program hasn’t received the full $500,000 yet because McIntosh hasn’t spent that much.

“I think around $330,000 or so of the $500,000 so far,” Taylor said. “They are in full compliance with the grant. They’ve spent it on staff salaries, for staff who teach life skills training, 12-step programs, work skills training. All of the stuff that the grant was approved to fund.”

AHCCCS and the Arizona Department of Health Services did not answer questions about whether any of their current or former employees colluded with bad actors in Medicaid fraud schemes.

“AHCCCS and ADHS have a zero-tolerance policy for employee misconduct. Both agencies refer allegations of employee involvement with fraudulent providers to the Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and other law enforcement agencies, as appropriate. Any questions about the status of criminal investigations should be directed to law enforcement,” the agencies said in a joint statement.

Other allegations against the AG’s office

The BrewerWood attorneys also allege that the Attorney General’s Office isn’t being honest about how much money it has clawed back from fraudsters.

Mayes said her office has recovered about $140 million as of May 2 .

BrewerWood attorneys said that number is an overestimation because some of the bad actors who got plea deals and were ordered to pay the state fines never paid those fines.

Taylor said that’s another incorrect claim.

“They don’t know what they’re talking about. The $140 million is money that has been seized across multiple investigations. It is cash that has been seized and we have indeed seized $140 million approximately. It does not count any court-ordered restitution or fines that may have not been paid yet,” Taylor said.

He said it’s true that some fines haven’t been paid and those plea deals will be reversed.

Allegations of bribery

At the press conference on Monday, attorneys John Brewer and Dane Wood said they’re heard from their informants that AHCCCS and DHS employees received bribes to turn a blind eye to sober living fraud.

Those bribes were in the form of designer handbags, cash and use of timeshares, the lawyers said.

AHCCCS and DHS wouldn’t confirm or deny if any of the named employees work at their agencies, ever worked there, were fired, or were investigated for taking bribes.

“Why is the state not trying to weed out corrupt people within AHCCCS that were there then and they’re there now? And quite frankly, they need to work with us,” Brewer said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify the allegation of who helped Dwayne McIntosh allegedly set up a fraudulent sober living home.