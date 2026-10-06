Mayes asks appeals court to intervene in Robson Ranch utility rate case

Earlier this year, the commission voted 3-2 to approve new rates for the Picacho Water and Sewer companies, utilities started by The Robson Companies to serve the 55+ Robson Ranch community that opened in Eloy in 2005.

The combined $76.63 increase would cause most residents’ monthly water and sewer bills to double.

The commissioners who backed the change blamed that “rate shock” on Robson Companies, saying the developer hadn’t sought a rate increase for residents in the development it owned in 20 years.

And an attorney for the utilities said the new rates are needed to simply cover the costs to provide service, arguing Robson had subsidized residents for years with below-market charges.

But critics argue the commissioners didn’t have all the information when they approved the rate increase.

That’s because Robson Companies sold the utilities in 2024 to Phoenix-based JW Water, which is owned by a Netherlands-based investment firm.

Residents argued the details of that sale should have been made available to commissioners before the vote, because it could have affected the costs the new owners are trying to recover through the higher rates.

“But in the end, it's really hard to explain to people how something gets sold with the money coming from a foreign investment company…and their statements clearly say that they're looking to maximize shareholder return,” resident Deborah Dorman told commissioners in March.

Mayes intervenes

Residents found an ally in Mayes, who unsuccessfully petitioned the commission to reconsider the rate case earlier this year.

Commission Chairman Nick Myers did eventually subpoena the utility to obtain the sales records, but the commission declined to reopen the case.

JW Water filed a single-page document that included rate-base information and the purchase price for both utilities, though the purchase prices were redacted in the public version of the document.

“I can confirm that the purchase price was more than the utilities’ rate bases and was not included in the rates that were set,” Myers said in a statement in August. “In my opinion, this affirms the Commission’s recent rate case decision. After seeing the purchase price, I see no factual basis for the Commission to have considered a negative adjustment to rate base and no reason for the Commission to revisit its decision.”

Mayes has now taken the case to the Arizona Court of Appeals, which has the power to direct the Corporation Commission to take a second look.

According to a new filing, the attorney general’s argument centers on the private sale agreement between Robson and JW Water.

Without full information from that agreement, the commissioners could not have fulfilled their legal obligation to approve “just and reasonable” rate, the Attorney General’s Office argues.

“Armed with the information in the transaction documents, the Commission would have been in a position to structure the rates in a manner that ensured fairness to the ratepayers,” wrote Ben Champion with the Attorney General’s Office.

For instance, many residents said that Robson Companies benefited from keep rates low by using that as a sales pitch to potential homebuyers.

But if Robson kept those rates low using the proceeds from home sales, then it would be unfair to charge residents again for similar expenses through a new, higher rate now that Picacho Water and Sewer are under new ownership.

“For example, if the transaction documents show how much the Robson homebuilder entity subsidized the build-out of the Utilities’ infrastructure with proceeds from home sales, the Commission would have known how much to reduce the rate base to prevent JW Water from earning an unfair return on infrastructure paid for by a developer,” Champion wrote.

Champion also argued the contract documents could reveal the existence of a “clawback provision,” or an agreement that would let JW Water to recoup some of the purchase price if the utilities were less profitable than expected.

“Depending on the terms of any clawback provision, it could offset a reduction in JW Water’s rate of return, thus allowing the Commission to consider reducing the rate of return to JW Water’s shareholders, and the rate shock to ratepayers, without creating an unfairness to them,” Champion wrote.

Commission Executive Director Doug Clark said the commission understands ratepayers are frustrated by the sudden increase. But he said commissioners thoroughly vetted the issue and the rates are based on the cost to provide sales and reliable service.

“The Company’s purchase transaction details have no bearing on the rate case or necessary costs to provide safe and reliable service,” Clark said in a statement. “Our Staff’s analysis and recommendations are based on the historical test year, including the value of assets deemed to be used and useful going forward.”

Clark also cited Robson Companies’ decision not to seek a rate increase for nearly 30 years for causing the rate shock.

In response to the lawsuit, an attorney for JW Water said it believes the court will uphold the Commission's decision, citing Myers' comments that the sale price did not affect the rate case.

"The information subsequently made public confirmed what the utilities had maintained all along: JW Water paid more for the utilities than their established rate bases. In other words, even if the Commission had considered the purchase prices during the original rate cases, there was no factual or legal basis to reduce the utilities’ rate bases or lower customer rates based on what JW Water paid for the companies," attorney Jay Shapiro said in a statement. "The public release of this information also addresses the speculation that the purchase price could have supported lower rates for customers. The facts show otherwise."