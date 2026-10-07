Environmental nonprofits sue U.S., claim it violated Endangered Species Act in Verde River
The Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Bird Alliance have filed a lawsuit against the federal government, claiming it has violated the Endangered Species Act.
The Verde River and adjacent lands in the Prescott National Forest are home to several species protected by the Endangered Species Act, including the cuckoo bird, garter snake and spikedace fish.
The environmental nonprofits allege the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service have violated the law by failing to protect these species from illegal livestock grazing.
The wildlife reside in habitats, which when exposed to over-grazing, can result in less shelter and foraging.
Arizona has one of the largest breeding populations of cuckoo in the U.S. The Center for Biological Diversity claims that livestock grazing adversely modified at least 57% of the cuckoos’ habitat.
The lawsuit is requesting for the government to set aside all active grazing authorizations in the Upper Verde area.
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