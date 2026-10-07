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Environmental nonprofits sue U.S., claim it violated Endangered Species Act in Verde River

KJZZ | By Gisela Contreras
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:21 AM MST
Cuckoo
The Center for Biological Diversity
The yellow billed cuckoo.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Bird Alliance have filed a lawsuit against the federal government, claiming it has violated the Endangered Species Act.

The Verde River and adjacent lands in the Prescott National Forest are home to several species protected by the Endangered Species Act, including the cuckoo bird, garter snake and spikedace fish.

The environmental nonprofits allege the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service have violated the law by failing to protect these species from illegal livestock grazing.

The wildlife reside in habitats, which when exposed to over-grazing, can result in less shelter and foraging.

Arizona has one of the largest breeding populations of cuckoo in the U.S. The Center for Biological Diversity claims that livestock grazing adversely modified at least 57% of the cuckoos’ habitat.

The lawsuit is requesting for the government to set aside all active grazing authorizations in the Upper Verde area.

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Gisela Contreras

Gisela Contreras is an intern at KJZZ and a senior studying Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

See stories by Gisela Contreras