Federal court says AZ lawmakers can't block transgender individuals from amending birth certificates

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that state lawmakers can't block transgender individuals from getting an amended birth certificate because they have no proof of receiving gender-related surgeries.

Some state Republicans have argued that under Arizona law, the only method to change a person’s gender on their birth certificate is to prove that the individual has had surgery.

But 9th U.S. Circuit Appeals Court Judge Roopali Desai rejected arguments by Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Steve Montenegro that this is the sole method. She said there's another statute which also directs the Department of Health Services to make changes when ordered to do so by a court.

The judge acknowledged arguments by Rachel Berg, attorney for National Center for LGBTQ Rights, that some judges have refused to consider such cases based on arguments that the health department would refuse to honor the court orders absent evidence of surgery. And it is true that a decade ago the state agency had taken that position.

But Desai said the non-surgery option for getting a birth certificate amended is the law, and that state court judges must follow it and the health department must honor those orders.

There was no immediate response from the Republican legislative leaders.