Scottsdale will draft an ordinance to govern the use of automatic license plate readers

Scottsdale leaders voted Tuesday night to have city staff draft an ordinance to govern use of automatic license plate readers and have it ready for review on Dec. 1.

After an in-depth presentation by Scottsdale police on their use of license plate readers, the City Council heard from about two dozen members of the public.

Roughly half called on leaders to support continued use of the controversial system.

Others, like Eugene Rose, want it gone.

“And please don’t simply replace Flock with another company’s version of the same technology. Whether the name is Flock, Axon, Motorola or someone else, the constitutional concerns remain,” Rose said

Scottsdale’s contract with Flock ends next June. The city currently has 85 license plate readers, data is kept for about six months and the program costs about $280,000 a year.

Among the supporters was retired Scottsdale police Chief Alan Rodbell, who was in charge back when the license plate reader program started.

“I think there is grounds here to keep the technology. Not throw the baby out with the bathwater. Deal with some of the concerns we can deal with. And make sure this is the safe community that it deserves to be,” Rodbell said

Rodbell is listed as a member of the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police, which has backed legislation to regulate license plate readers.