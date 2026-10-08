Arizona 1st Congressional District candidates share different views on data centers in debate

In a debate Wednesday, Arizona 1st Congressional District candidates shared different views on data centers.

The candidates are Republican Jay Feely and Democrat Amish Shah, and they’re running in one of the most competitive districts in the entire country.

Feely blasted Shah for switching up his position on data centers.

Shah is an ER doctor and a former state legislator. When he was a representative in the state House, he voted yes on a bipartisan bill which created tax breaks for data centers .

But now, Shah says he doesn’t support that and doesn’t want any data centers in the north Valley district at all.

“I think it’s really hypocritical for you to stand up here and to say to the voters that you’re against the data centers. When you were in office you voted for the tax credits to bring those data centers here,” Feely said. He claimed the legislation has cost the state $65 million.

Shah said he’s listened to voters and heard their concerns. Also, he said that when he voted for the tax break in 2021, the AI boom hadn’t happened yet, and the situation has changed.

Shah said data centers belong in communities that want them, or perhaps in very remote areas.

Feely’s position on data centers

Feely is a friend of President Donald Trump, who asked him to run in CD1 after initially starting his campaign in CD5. He’s now running with Trump’s endorsement.

Trump is a big supporter of AI and data centers.

The president had this to say in a social media post on Sept. 19: “It all began with an attack on our Data Centers, until people realized how wealthy and prestigious they were for the Communities in which they were built. Higher Salaries, Lower Taxes, and Safer Streets, was the result, and the crazed Data Center attack has largely failed. … We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry.”

The Arizona Republic reported in June that Leading the Future PAC — a pro-AI committee — decided to spend $600,000 on Feely’s race.

On Wednesday, Feely didn’t say he’s against data centers in CD1, but that “local communities should get to decide if they want them there or not.”

Shah disputes 'socialism' attacks

In one of the only fiery moments in an overall cordial debate, Shah told Feely to stop lying about Shah’s ideology.

Throughout this race, Feely has been trying to paint Shah as an extreme socialist, which Shah says he’s never been.

In fact, Shah noted that as a legislator he rankled his Democratic colleagues by working across the aisle so much.

The district is currently represented by outgoing Congressman David Schweikert. Because the district is so competitive, the candidates want to ensure that they’re coming across as somewhat moderate.

Feely said Shah “campaigned with” Bernie Sanders, who Shah said he’s never met.

Feely conflated Shah with Democrats who want to attack capitalism, and Shah said he believes in capitalism.

Feely said Shah refuses to admit the Biden administration failed at the border.

“The Biden administration failed at the border,” Shah responded.

For his part, Shah told voters that Feely is beholden to Trump and to Republicans, whereas Shah is an independent thinker who will answer to his constituents.

“Congress was meant to be a check on the executive. That’s not happening right now,” Shah said. “Their entire party is like a cult of personality around one person. When he says, ‘jump’ these guys have to say, ‘how high?’ And if you don’t, you lose your GOP primary, and that's not right.”

Feely did say, however, that he doesn’t agree with the president on everything — for example, Arizona taking such large Colorado River cuts.

Feely said he went to Washington, D.C., and spoke to Trump and to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on Arizona’s behalf. Even though nothing came of it, Feely said that’s the kind of advocacy the state needs.

Points of agreement

Shah and Feely had some points of agreement.

They both agreed that it’s important for Iran not to be allowed to have nuclear weapons, though they disagreed on how the Iran conflict has been handled so far.

Feely questioned whether the United States had any alternative, and Shah said things could have been handled better than they have been so far.

Shah said the Trump administration “has bungled the war.”