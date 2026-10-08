Arizona attorney general sues TikTok over teen addiction concerns

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing TikTok, arguing the company has deceptively designed its platform to hook young people while misleading the public about risks of social media addiction.

It’s the latest legal fight over TikTok, its parent company ByteDance and associated companies, which are facing dozens of lawsuits in state and federal courts alleging the social media company is harming children.

Mayes’ suit, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, makes claims similar to those found in cases brought by California and other states, including that TikTok was engineered to exploit minors’ susceptibility to addictive behavior.

“Defendants intentionally designed TikTok to exploit known vulnerabilities in young users’ neurological development, making the platform profoundly difficult for children and teens to resist,” according to the lawsuit.

TikTok did this, according to the lawsuit, by employing proven tactics to encourage young users to patronize the site for hours on end.

“Ultimately, addiction is a numbers game — if a young user is shown enough content, in a short enough time frame, they will — or are highly likely to — become addicted to TikTok. Given that many of the videos on the platform can be as short as eight seconds, addiction can be accomplished very quickly,” the lawsuit argues.

The Attorney General’s Office also accused TikTok executives of concealing their own research about how addictive the platform can be for minor users. They pointed to internal reports and communications unveiled by earlier investigations by California and other states.

“For example, the TikTank Report discussed a study showing that the use of Social Media Platforms ‘can become habitual or excessive,’ and concluded that some of that habitual or excessive use ‘leads to deficient self-regulation, and in severe cases, this can eventually lead to negative life consequences,’” according to the lawsuit.

All of that amounts to a violation of Arizona’s consumer fraud protections, Mayes argues.

TikTok denied the allegations.

“This lawsuit relies on misleading and inaccurate claims and deliberately ignores the concrete safety measures TikTok has voluntarily implemented to support the well-being of our community. We will vigorously defend against these claims,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

In 2023, TikTok announced a new feature for users under 18 that opts them into a 60-minute screen time limit, though teen users can still opt out of that feature. The app will then prompt them to set a limit if they spend more than 100 minutes on TikTok in a day.

But Mayes’ office argues those features are not effective for young users.

“Researchers theorized in internal documents that screen time control tools did not work for teens because they lacked the executive function to control their own screen time,” according to the lawsuit.

Mayes' lawsuit comes two years after more than a dozen states sued TikTok over allegations it has contributed to the teen mental health crisis — and months after TikTok settled a case filed by a California woman who said she became addicted to social media as a child, leading to negative health impacts.

It also comes just over a month after Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, signed a $17-billion settlement to resolve claims by 48 states , including a multi-state lawsuit Mayes signed onto in 2023.

That settlement included an agreement by Meta to implement new safety features for young users.

“We are also calling on other industry leaders like TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and others to mirror these changes as soon as possible to protect the health and well-being of today's youth,” Mayes said after announcing that settlement in August. “And I can tell you that the attorneys general who achieved this settlement with Meta will use every tool in our toolbox to make sure that we bring all of those social media companies on board with these provisions.”

Those new safety features include a two-hour daily limit for its platforms, nighttime blocking restrictions and more effective age verification.