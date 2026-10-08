Does Democratic legislative candidate Tammy Caputi live in the district she wants to represent?

New reporting has raised questions about whether a Democrat running in one of Arizona’s most competitive legislative districts actually lives in the area she hopes to represent.

4th Legislative District is one of just a few truly competitive districts that could determine which party controls the Arizona House and Senate next year.

Right now, the district is represented by an all-GOP slate in the Republican-controlled Legislature after Rep. Pamela Carter and Sen. Carine Werner successfully flipped two seats from blue to red in 2024.

This year, Democrats are hoping to reverse that trend.

In this year’s House race, former Scottsdale Councilwoman Tammy Caputi and local school board member Karen Gresham are trying to unseat Carter and Rep. Matt Gress, a former budget director under Gov. Doug Ducey who has represented LD4 since 2022.

And reporting by the Arizona Republic has brought up questions about Caputi’s residency.

According to her campaign filings, Caputi had lived in the district for one year when she filed to run for office in February.

And the condo she lists as her home is owned by Democratic donors Nestor and Suzanne Guzman, who each gave $5,500 contributions to Caputi’s campaign, the maximum individual donations allowed under state law. Nestor Guzman has contributed a total of $76,000 this election cycle to Democratic candidates and related PACs, according to state campaign finance records.

According to a financial disclosure Caputi filed with the state, she is living at the Scottsdale condo with one of her children.

The Republic found the condo was listed for sale at the beginning of October. However, that listing was removed on Oct. 2, the same day The Republic published its story, according to Zillow.

The newspaper also obtained photos from someone who toured the property in September and described it as "sparsely furnished.”

When she last ran for Scottsdale City Council in 2024, Caputi listed her address at a home in north Scottsdale that falls within the heavily-Republican Legislative District 3. Maricopa County property records show Caputi still owns that home.

Caputi said she moved into the condo in July 2025 and has lived there ever since.

“Like many families, mine has experienced changing circumstances that have required difficult and deeply personal decisions,” she said. “When I needed support during that time, I turned to friends, as so many of us do when navigating life’s challenges.”

Caputi said the condo is owned by a longtime friend who gave her the opportunity to rent at a time when she needed support.

Gress, one of the Republicans running against Caputi this year, criticized her over the residency questions.

“People running for office should live in the district they seek to represent. Period,” Gress said. “In this case, you have wealthy donors letting Tammy use their address to satisfy residency requirements when she doesn’t really live there or anywhere in the district. These are the kinds of games that frustrate voters and rightly so.”

Caputi said those attacks are unwarranted.

"It is unfortunate that Representative Gress and my Republican opponents have chosen to turn a deeply personal family matter into an opportunity for political attacks," she said. "I understand that running for public office comes with scrutiny, and I welcome legitimate questions about my residency. However, I would respectfully ask that my family’s ongoing and evolving circumstances be allowed to remain private and that they no longer be used as a means to attack me or my family for political gain."

Under Arizona law, lawmakers must live in the state for at least three years and the county for one year . They must also be a “qualified elector” in the district they hope to represent, meaning they must live within its boundaries.

Caputi is not the first state lawmaker accused of flouting those requirements, though Arizona courts have historically been unwilling to remove candidates accused of residency issues from the ballot.

In 2023, the Arizona Capitol Times reported evidence that Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers, who represents a rural Arizona district, actually lived in a Phoenix suburb . That included a trust document she signed that said she was “currently residing” at a home she recently purchased in Chandler.