AZ Corporation commissioner clashes with agency's executive director over staff firing

The executive director of the Arizona Corporation Commission is facing allegations he overstepped his authority after he fired a top staffer working for Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson, who was elected by voters in 2024.

In a statement, Márquez Peterson said she found out Executive Director Doug Clark fired her senior policy adviser via email on Oct. 1. She said she wasn’t consulted about the decision.

A week later, Márquez Peterson addressed the issue at an open meeting, arguing Clark cannot unilaterally fire employees who report directly to the five elected officials who make up the Corporation Commission, which regulates many of the state’s utilities.

In a statement, she said she "believes he acted without authority.”

State law does give the executive director some authority over employees at the commission, which includes staff that run different departments dealing with a variety of responsibilities, including utilities, financial securities and railroad safety.

Specifically, the law states that “the executive director shall if directed by the commission … supervise and administer the overall activities of the commission divisions and employees,” and “employ experts, engineers, statisticians, accountants, inspectors and employees necessary to perform the duties and exercise the powers of the commission.”

The law also states the director “may if directed by the commission … employ attorneys to represent the commission and each commissioner.”

“However, there is no language in this statute that gives the Executive Director the sole power to terminate or remove employees who work for the five elected commissioners who are elected by the voters of Arizona,” Márquez Peterson said in a statement.

She pointed to other state laws that give elected officials the power to hire their own “deputies and assistance” that report directly to them and another law exempting those staffers from certain rules that apply to other state employees.

“So no, the executive director of the Arizona Corporation Commission does not have the authority to unilaterally fire an employee of an elected commissioner,” Márquez Peterson said at the Oct. 7 meeting.

In an email to KJZZ, Márquez Peterson said she was told her advisor was terminated for “insubordination to the executive director,” but declined to comment further on the reasons for the decision.

“As this is a personnel issue I really can’t discuss the details,” she said.

A spokesperson for the commission said they did not know why Clark made the decision, and Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

“I do not know the specific reason for the Executive Director’s decision in regard to the employment of the policy advisor for Commissioner Marquez Peterson. I’m not involved in staffing decisions,” Commission spokesperson Nicole Garcia said.

During the meeting, Thomas Van Flein, the commission’s general counsel, defended Clark’s authority to dismiss policy advisors, though he acknowledged that the commission has the power to eliminate the executive director and other staff positions altogether and perform those duties themselves.

“So you could run many decisions. Do you want to? That’s a discussion amongst yourselves,” he said.

He said the commission has delegated many duties to staff over the past 100 years.

But Márquez Peterson said that in conversations with former commissioners, she was unable to identify any similar situation over the past 23 years. And she said there is no evidence the commission ever delegated the authority to hire and fire policy advisors to the executive director.

Van Flein said he is digging through old documents to verify whether the commission ever delegated that duty to the executive director since the commission’s inception over a century ago.

“I don't know that offhand. I just today started to look for an actual written policy delegation document. I don’t know how old it is,” he said on Oct. 7.

Sky Schaudt / KJZZ Arizona Corporation Commission building in downtown Phoenix.

The meeting

Van Flein said an outside attorney investigated the allegations against the policy advisor to avoid a conflict of interest.

However, Márquez Peterson questioned the independence of that review, pointing out that outside counsel was the same attorney who sent the commission a complaint that prompted that investigation in the first place.

Van Flein said the outside counsel consulted with the Arizona Department of Administration and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

But he couldn’t say why Márquez Peterson and the other commissioners were not provided copies of those legal opinions.

The Arizona Department of Administration confirmed it reviewed the decision.

“The Human Resources Division of the Arizona Department of Administration has statewide responsibilities for reviewing State Personnel System agency dismissal packages,” spokesman Timothy Tait said. “The Arizona Corporation Commission asked for review of this dismissal package, as required by the relevant rules. Following ADOA's standard procedure, this dismissal package was reviewed by ADOA.”

Richie Taylor, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said it advised the Department of Administration.

“We did not advise the ACC directly,” Taylor said.

At the Oct. 7 meeting, Márquez Peterson proposed a policy statement to clarify the executive director’s authority.

But the commission did not end up voting on that proposal as several commissioners disagreed with Márquez Peterson.

“I also believe there is a dotted line allowance and responsibility to the executive director to be able to inform a commissioner if an advisor is in violation of code of conduct and/or in violation of ethics rules, that there should be a pathway for the executive director to make, because he is there to protect the commission,” Commissioner Rene Lopez said.

Instead, the commissioners voted to hire outside legal counsel to draft a legal opinion on the executive director’s authority to hire, fire or discipline commissioners’ staff. They also directed their own general counsel to investigate whether the commission had ever given the director that authority at any point since it was created in 1912.

The details of that vote were not immediately available to the public, except for those who attended the Oct. 7 meeting in person or streamed it live.

That’s because a video of the Oct. 7 meeting wasn’t posted until the afternoon of Oct. 9.

Before the video went live, Márquez Peterson said that isn’t normal.

“I have questioned the Executive Director as to why the video is not up on the website,” she said. “You’re right, this is unusual.”

Typically, meeting videos are posted the next day.

For instance, a video of a separate open meeting, which took place before the staff meeting on Oct. 7, was available the next day on the Corporation Commission website.

When asked Friday morning, Garcia, the commission spokesperson, initially said she did not know why the video had not yet been posted and referred questions to the commission’s IT department.

However, she later provided a statement from Van Flein, saying the delay was related to his recommendation that the name of the policy advisor be redacted in the video to comply with rules regarding the confidentiality of personnel records.

History

It’s not the first time Clark’s staffing decisions have faced scrutiny.

In 2024, Robin Mitchell, an 18-year commission staffer who spent five years as the director of the legal division, sued the agency over allegations of retaliation and discrimination after she was demoted. Mitchell, who is Black, alleged that, shortly after Clark was hired in 2023, he fired or demoted several non-white directors who led commission divisions.

The Commission denied the allegations.

Mitchell eventually reached a $250,000 settlement with the Arizona Department of Administration in 2025 to resolve the lawsuit, according to documents obtained by KJZZ.