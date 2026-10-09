Mayor of Willcox hopeful Chiricahua National Monument will soon be a National Park
The mayor of Willcox in southern Arizona is optimistic that Chiricahua National Monument will soon be the country’s 64th National Park.
A bill recently passed by Congress to create Chiricahua National Park is sitting on President Donald Trump’s desk.
Mayor Greg Hancock says that designation could lead to an uptick in visitors and more jobs.
“We’re the closest community — or city — to the park,” he says. “And so we’ve been able to be a gateway to the Chiricahuas for a lot of years. I think it's been a monument for 100 years.”
Willcox is about 35 miles from the Chiricahuas, which is made up of 12,000 acres of towering rock formations.
The effort to designate it a national park has been in the works for a decade.
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