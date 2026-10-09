KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mayor of Willcox hopeful Chiricahua National Monument will soon be a National Park

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 9, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
Chiricahua National Monument
Katy Hooper
/
National Park Service
Rock formations at Chiricahua National Monument.

The mayor of Willcox in southern Arizona is optimistic that Chiricahua National Monument will soon be the country’s 64th National Park.

A bill recently passed by Congress to create Chiricahua National Park is sitting on President Donald Trump’s desk.

Mayor Greg Hancock says that designation could lead to an uptick in visitors and more jobs.

“We’re the closest community — or city — to the park,” he says. “And so we’ve been able to be a gateway to the Chiricahuas for a lot of years. I think it's been a monument for 100 years.”

Willcox is about 35 miles from the Chiricahuas, which is made up of 12,000 acres of towering rock formations.

The effort to designate it a national park has been in the works for a decade.

More Arizona tourism news

Tags
Politics Arizona politicsSouthern ArizonaTourismEnvironment
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
Related Content