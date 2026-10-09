Vance accuses ASU, other U.S. universities of undercutting American wages and visa fraud

The federal government is accusing Arizona State University of visa fraud.

Vice President JD Vance says ASU — along with nine other universities across the country — are using the J-1 visa program to employ foreign workers as researchers, while paying them less than Americans in the same job.

“These universities are employing J-1 visas for federally funded grants at a rate of about 61%,” he explained. “The national average is 38%, so something weird is going on at these universities.”

Vance says by employing the J-1 visas, universities are undercutting the wages of American graduate students and researchers.

He says subpoenas have been served and investigations are underway at all nine schools. ASU says its hiring practices are in compliance with U.S. policy and law.

ASU issued the following statement.

"As one of the largest research universities in the United States, Arizona State University educates more stem majors than any other university and employs one of the largest technical and scientific workforces in the country. This benefits both the Arizona and the United States economies and in doing so, ASU has hired the talent needed to perform these functions — and done so in complete compliance with existing United States policy and law," ASU said.