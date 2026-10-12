AZ Corporation Commission faces claim it violated state law after redacting public meeting video

The Arizona Corporation Commission is facing a complaint accusing it of violating the state’s open meeting law after it voted to redact video of a public meeting where commissioners talked about a staffer who was recently fired.

During a public meeting on Oct. 7, the commission discussed Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson’s allegation that Executive Director Doug Clark overstepped his authority when he fired her policy adviser over alleged “insubordination.”

After the discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to scrub the record to remove any references to the policy adviser’s identity following a recommendation from Thomas Van Flein, the commission’s general counsel.

“It’s a personnel matter. It shouldn’t be part of an open meeting,” Van Flein said.

Commissioner Kevin Thompson interjected, “That’s a reason we probably should have went into executive session.”

Arizona law allows elected bodies like the commission to pause public meetings and enter private executive sessions in specific scenarios, including to receive legal advice or discuss personnel issues.

“If that could be struck from the minutes so it’s not in the record, I think that would be worthwhile,” Van Flein told the commissioners.

The five-member commission voted unanimously to strike references to the policy adviser in both the meeting minutes and a video of the discussion that is made available to the public.

But that was not all.

Much of the discussion focused on disagreements over the executive director’s power to dismiss employees who report directly to commissioners. At different times, commissioners referenced hypothetical scenarios that could result in a dismissal, including sexual harassment.

The commissioners also voted to remove chunks of the conversation that included those hypotheticals over concerns someone might infer they were related to the firing of Márquez Peterson’s policy adviser.

Now, the Corporation Commission is facing allegations it overstepped its authority when it altered the record of a public meeting.

Arizona’s Open Meeting Law requires elected bodies to meet in public when discussing official business.

Autumn Johnson, who works in the solar industry, filed an Open Meet Law complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office claiming the commission violated that law when it voted to scrub the public record.

She also pointed out that it took two days for the commission to post the video of the meeting.

Commissioners had asked Van Flein whether they had the authority to redact the record so extensively before they voted to do so on Oct. 7.

“We’re kind of in a gray area here. It’s appropriate if the three of you say it is,” he said.

In a statement provided by a Commission spokesperson, Van Flein reiterated that existing rules require personnel records to remain confidential.

“As such, the ACC General Counsel recommended the redaction of the employee’s name from the record as he considered the topic of discussion in parts to be a personnel matter,” according to the statement.

The state’s Open Meeting Law requires public bodies to keep minutes of meetings that include a “general description of the matters considered,” but the law doesn’t mention whether elected officials can vote to keep specific information out of that record.

Johnson’s complaint also argued the public agenda posted by the commission ahead of the meeting didn’t comply with state law.

The law requires meeting notices to include “the specific matters to be discussed, considered or decided at the meeting.”

The agenda posted by the commission only said it was meeting “Regarding the Scope and Application of ARS 40-105; ARS 38-431; ARS 40-102; ARS 40-106; ARS 38-611; ARS 40-108 and Related Statutes,” referring to an array of state laws and regulations.

That agenda did not provide the public “with enough information to determine what was to be discussed,” according to the complaint.