Gov. Katie Hobbs forms committee to attract U.S. Space Academy project to Arizona
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to bring a new United States Space Academy to the state.
In August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating the creation of the country’s first U.S. Space Academy. Now, Hobbs is throwing Arizona’s hat into the ring.
Late last week, Hobbs announced the creation of a Space Academy Steering Committee made up of local mayors, university professors and leaders from the private and public sectors. The committee will help develop Arizona’s proposal to host the academy here.
“Together, we are going to secure the U.S. Space Academy for our state and continue Arizona’s dominance in cutting-edge advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense and science and engineering,” Hobbs said in a press release.
She also cited Arizona's various educational institutions and plentiful undeveloped land in her case for building the academy in the state.
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