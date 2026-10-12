Maricopa County closer to getting U.S. approval for rules incentivizing lower vehicle emissions

Maricopa County is one big step closer to getting federal approval of rules incentivizing lower vehicle emissions.

Maricopa County is seeking approval for two rules, which provide credits when vehicle owners upgrade or replace high-emission vehicles.

Companies can purchase those credits to offset business emissions and meet requirements laid out in the federal Clean Air Act.

The rules, 204 and 205, both passed at the local level, but can’t go into effect without approval from the EPA, and the agency has now “proposed approval” for both of the rules:

“They’[re in effect but they’re really not effective in terms of creating ERCs [credits],” Maricopa County Air Quality Director Philip McNeely said.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin appeared in Arizona and praised the county for passing the rules last week.

“They aren't increasing emissions and they aren’t breaking federal requirements, they are not breaking federal requirements, they’re finding new innovative ways to work within their circumstances,” Zeldin said.

The EPA gave its proposed approval of Rule 204 last week and to Rule 205 back in April.

Rule 205 rule applies to on-road vehicles like trucks, while Rule 204 refers to off-road vehicles like tractors and excavators.

Rule 205 was last revised in May, 2025 and Rule 204 was last revised in Nov. 2025

After proposed approval, the rules go to a 30 day long public comment period, then the comments are reviewed and the EPA decides whether to give final approval.

“It is possible to do what is being proposed with Rule 204 and maintain the quality of life, maintain what we value here in Maricopa County and support and drive the robust economic development that we are undergoing,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Kate Brophy McGee said during public remarks last week.