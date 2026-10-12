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Mesa to host domestic violence awareness event to connect people with resources, programs

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
Mesa City Hall.
Connor Greenwall
/
KJZZ
Mesa City Hall.

On Oct. 15, the city of Mesa is hosting its annual domestic violence awareness event that will offer connection to resources and programs.

This comes after Maricopa County’s domestic violence hotline shut down.

October is domestic violence awareness month, and it’s the first since the county’s hotline, which was a centralized point for shelter availability, shut down after COVID-era funding ran out.

The city is hosting its annual event along with the Mesa Family Advocacy Center.

Shelly Ward is with the Mesa police department, which is co-hosting the event.

“Domestic violence is an issue that is unfortunately extremely private. Folks may not feel comfortable speaking out," Ward said.

An estimated 42% of women and 33% of men in Arizona will face intimate partner violence or stalking in their lifetime. Though Ward says these statistics from the Arizona coalition to End Sexual Violence, are underreported.

Lindsey Kircher is with the city prosecutor’s office, which is also co-hosting the event.

“It’s not just as simple as ‘why don’t they just leave?’ right? It can be really complicated and there’s a lot of factors in terms of the way an abuser might control a survivor," Kircher said.

More information is available at MesaAZ.gov/DVawareness.

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Politics Arizona politicsMesaKids + Family
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan