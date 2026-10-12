Report shows Phoenix is making progress toward 2050 transportation goals
Phoenix is now 10 years into its long-term transportation plan. And the city reports it’s meeting or exceeding targets so far.
The city created the Transportation 2050 plan in 2015 after voters approved Proposition 104, which replaced the previous 0.4% sales tax with a 0.7% sales tax to pay for transit upgrades.
In a new report, the city evaluates the first decade of work on the 35-year goals.
“You, the voters of Phoenix went to the ballot and because of that, we have incredible new transportation options,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a video announcing the report. “You can let someone else do the driving, we’ve made safety upgrades, there are fewer potholes.”
The report notes the city has extended light rail lines and installed 800 new shade structures at bus stops since 2016. And Phoenix has added 174 new traffic signals, 393 new left-turn arrows, and 328 miles of bike lanes.
-
The city of Phoenix is expanding eligibility for a crisis assistance program to include families with children who have recently lost health coverage.
-
The Phoenix City Council will get two new faces. In District 2, the close race will eventually come down to a runoff between two of three Turning Point-endorsed candidates.
-
There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to count across Arizona. Where those votes are — and in what form — could help determine who ultimately wins those contests and when we find that out.
-
In a victory speech at a carpenter’s union hall in Maryvale, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs recounted her history as a perennial underdog whose ability to outperform projections took her from a state senator in a heavily-Republican Legislature to the Governor’s Office.
-
A Valley-based animal shelter is having Spanish-speaking community health workers go into neighborhoods to answer questions people have about their pets and direct them to services they may need.