Report shows Phoenix is making progress toward 2050 transportation goals

Phoenix is now 10 years into its long-term transportation plan. And the city reports it’s meeting or exceeding targets so far.

The city created the Transportation 2050 plan in 2015 after voters approved Proposition 104, which replaced the previous 0.4% sales tax with a 0.7% sales tax to pay for transit upgrades.

In a new report, the city evaluates the first decade of work on the 35-year goals.

“You, the voters of Phoenix went to the ballot and because of that, we have incredible new transportation options,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a video announcing the report. “You can let someone else do the driving, we’ve made safety upgrades, there are fewer potholes.”

The report notes the city has extended light rail lines and installed 800 new shade structures at bus stops since 2016. And Phoenix has added 174 new traffic signals, 393 new left-turn arrows, and 328 miles of bike lanes.