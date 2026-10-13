Arizona AG sues Tolleson over firefighter training repayment policy

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is accusing Tolleson of illegally charging firefighters thousands of dollars if they decide to stop working for the city within three years.

In a new lawsuit, the attorney general is asking a Maricopa County judge to block Tolleson from enforcing the city’s Firefighter Training Repayment Agreement Provisions, an agreement the city allegedly requires new firefighters to sign after attending a fire training academy in Glendale.

Under the agreement, those firefighters are required to repay the city $15,000 if they leave within three years in order to recoup training costs.

“To maintain the high standards we strive for as a department, we will continue to consistently enforce this policy,” according to a letter from Tolleson Director of Public Safety Rudy Mendoza to firefighter Sean Krienke in 2025. “This includes pursuing collection of any outstanding amounts if necessary.”

The Attorney General’s Office included the letter and Krienke’s testimony in the lawsuit and a separate motion asking a judge to immediately block the policy.

Krienke said Tolleson hired him as an entry-level firefighter in September 2023, and he left to join the Goodyear Fire Department in August 2025.

According to an invoice included in the filings, the city prorated the $15,000 penalty, reducing it by 25%. But it still docked his pay $2,473 and invoiced him for the remaining $8,776.

Krienke testified that came after the Tolleson fire chief allegedly told employees in 2024 that the city would not enforce the penalty.

“Tolleson’s $15,000 TRAP fine appears arbitrary and lacks documentation. When I asked the City to show me exactly what it was charging me for, I never got an answer,” Krienke said in a statement.

The lawsuit argues the policy amounts to an illegal penalty against fire fighters who exercise their right to seek employment elsewhere.

“Arizona law does not allow an employer to dress up a penalty as a reimbursement, and it does not allow a city to seize the wages its firefighters have earned. We are asking the court to stop this practice now,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement.

The lawsuit also accuses the city of inflating training costs to justify the $15,000 penalty.

According to the attorney general, participating agencies pay no more than $4,500 to send recruits to Glendale’s fire academy.

“Tolleson’s Firefighter TRAP unfairly targets the men and women who risk their lives to protect the public,” the lawsuit argues.

The City of Tolleson did not respond to a request for comment.