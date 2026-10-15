Hobbs aims to help Arizona farmers with orders on red dye diesel, heavier trucks

Saying she's trying to cut costs for Arizonans, Gov. Katie Hobbs late Tuesday ordered state officials to temporarily stop enforcing laws that now bar farmers and ranchers from using cheaper "red dye diesel" in the trucks they use to deliver agricultural products.

"Arizonans are feeling the squeeze at the grocery store, and we are stepping up to deliver relief," said the Democratic governor in a press release late Tuesday. "By cutting taxes and regulations for our farmers and ranchers, we're lowering the cost of doing business and helping Arizona families put food on the table in the face of skyrocketing costs due to the war in Iran."

Hobbs, in her executive order, also is going to allow heavier vehicles hauling agricultural products to use state highways.

But exactly how all that would work — and whether there actually would be any permanent financial relief — remains unclear.

At the heart of the problem is that diesel fuel is running far north of $6 a gallon. That compares according to AAA to about $3.64 a gallon a year ago.

John Boelts, president of the Arizona Farm Bureau, said all that is driving up costs for producers of food and fiber. And that, in turn, is reflected in the costs to consumers.

Farmers and others already can buy and use use red-dye fuel in for off-road use, things ranging from farm equipment and construction bulldozers to backup generators and data center power systems.

The product is virtually chemically the same as diesel sold at fuel pumps — but without that 24.4-cent-a-gallon federal levy and 26 cent state tax.

What the governor ordered will let agricultural operations buy and use that less expensive dyed fuel for all of their operations, including like deliveries, without fear of penalty — at least through the end of the year.

The move by Hobbs comes more than a week after President Donald Trump issued his own order allowing all truckers — not just those hauling agricultural products — to buy the specially marked diesel through 2026.

Less clear, however, is whether the actions by Trump or Hobbs will actually save farmers and truckers any money in the long run.

Trump acknowledged that all his order does is defer payment of those federal excise taxes — the ones that truckers normally would have to pay for their on-road use — for the remainder of the year, without penalties or interest.

He makes no mention of what happens in January to all those deferred taxes. Instead, the White House says that it wants to "explore pathways to eliminate the obligation to pay the deferred taxes."

Hobbs is using a different tactic — and not just because her edict about the use of red-dye fuel affects only vehicles engaged in direct agricultural operations and those that distribute agricultural products.

Her order tells the Arizona Department of Transportation, which monitors trucks, to "de-prioritize" the enforcement of state laws that prohibit the use of red dye diesel, at least as far as those hauling agricultural products. It specifically directs them to "refrain from initiating inspections, citations, or other enforcement actions based solely upon the presence or used of dyed fuel in such vehicles" through the end of the year.

Even with the governor's order, he said there's another factor that may stand in the way of farmers being able to get some relief.

Boelts said many manufacturers of new diesel fuel have told buyers that the use of red-dye fuel will void the warranty. And that, he said, may convince some farmers that the dollar savings of tax-free fuel are not worth that financial risk.

The other key element of the governor's program is designed to allow more agricultural products to be delivered in a single load.

Under current law, trucks are limited to 80,000 pounds unless the owners or operators obtain a special permit — at a fee. Hobbs is directing ADOT to charge no fees for trucks weighing up to 90,800 pounds.

But, even here, there is a catch of sorts.

Her permission applies only to "non-interstate state highways," roads that generally carry a state-designated number. But that still leaves the interstate highways, controlled by the federal government, off limits to those overweight trucks.