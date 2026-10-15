Hobbs praises ASU water initiative started by her Republican predecessor Ducey

Gov. Katie Hobbs is touting a water initiative at Arizona State University jumpstarted by her Republican predecessor that aims to ensure the state has an adequate supply of water in the future.

Hobbs visited ASU’s SkySong campus in Scottsdale on Wednesday for an event showcasing the impact of the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative, a program that began work in 2023 that brings together researchers and stakeholders from around Arizona to workshop the state’s water issues.

That includes coming up with better ways to measure, reuse and predict future availability of the state’s water supply, said Dr. Peter Schlosser, a university vice president and director general of the Global Futures Laboratory.

“In 2025 alone, AWII launched six technology test beds, advanced six patents, supported 10 spin-off companies, and trained nearly 300 water professionals,” Schlosser said.

Hobbs said the initiative is also looking at advanced water purification technologies that could bolster the state’s water supply in the future.

“We are pioneering advanced recycling and reuse technologies, improving water quality and efficiency, and developing systems that can dramatically reduce the amount of water lost to evaporation through industrial cooling,” Hobbs said.

She said the initiative is key to moving those efforts forward.

“When we look ahead to what we have to do to solve our water challenges, we're not going to do that without partnership. We're not going to do that without innovation. We're not going to do that without technology that helps us create water supplies where we don't have them, and so that's happening here,” she said.

Taking credit

Hobbs said the work done at the institute “is so necessary, and it's why Arizona is at the forefront of water management solutions.”

“It's why I invested 40 million dollars into the AWII,” Hobbs said.

But it was actually Hobbs' predecessor, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who chose to invest $40 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to jumpstart the project.

Ducey’s administration awarded the grant to ASU on Nov. 17, 2022 — about a week after Hobbs won the election to succeed Ducey and two months before she actually took office.

The claim comes as Hobbs and her Republican opponent Congressman Andy Biggs spar on the campaign trail over who is better equipped to solve issues facing the state, including its uncertain water future .

Hobbs’ staff later acknowledged that funding for the program was awarded by the Ducey administration as it rushed to award around $950 million in grants at the end of 2022.

After Hobbs took office in 2023, her administration criticized those decisions and sought to claw back $210 million in grants it claimed were awarded illegally.

Jennifer Loredo, Hobbs’ deputy chief of staff, said Hobbs deserves credit for keeping this grant in place.

“There was no choice to do that here,” Loredo said about the ASU water grant. “We saw this as a good investment, and the governor moved forward with getting the university to invest in all of these different areas.”

Patrick Adams, Hobbs’ water policy adviser, also said the Hobbs administration deserves credit for working with ASU to actually stand up the Water Innovation Initiative.

“All that work was done in collaboration with us,” Adams said.

According to Arizona State University, it officially launched the initiative in April 2023, four months into Hobbs first year in office.

Future funding

That original $40 million used to fund the initiative was part federal COVID-19 relief funding included in the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, a $1.9 trillion package signed by former President Joe Biden.

Hobbs confirmed that source is no longer available to draw from when the original allotment runs out.

“It is one-time funding. We are at the end of ARPA dollars,” she said.

But Adams said ASU has secured additional funding to keep the initiative operational moving forward.

That includes funding from federal agencies like the National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Energy, and industry partners, according to Dave White, director of the Arizona State University Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation.