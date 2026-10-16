Arizona moves to join Colorado River lawsuit alongside Nevada

Arizona has filed to join a lawsuit against the federal government over its new plan for managing the Colorado River .

The federal plan would cut Colorado River supplies for Arizona, California and Nevada by about 20% through 2028, and could cut them by about 40% after that. The lawsuit, originally filed by Nevada in August , argues that the plan is too harmful to water users in those states.

Arizona would take the largest cuts under the new federal plan, and state officials have openly criticized it . By filing a motion to intervene in Nevada’s lawsuit, they are arguing that the federal water plan is not only unfair, but illegal.

“Arizona believes the federal government's new operating framework ignores basic elements of the law of the river and could result in cuts to the state apportionment that would devastate Arizona's economy,” said Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Arizona's top water official, Tom Buschatzke, speaks on a panel in Phoenix on Aug. 5, 2026.

The lawsuit is not the so-called “nuclear option” that could bring Colorado River matters before the Supreme Court. That would likely require one state to sue another. Arizona has laid out its case to sue if it determines that upstream states are not sending a legally-required amount of water downstream, but has not yet done so.

Buschatzke said Arizona still reserves its right to do that, and such a lawsuit is “not off the table.”

The lawsuit Arizona filed to join on Friday does something different. Nevada’s original suit claims that the federal government violated procedural laws while creating its new plans for managing water.

The Bureau of Reclamation, the federal agency which operates reservoirs and dams across the West, is required to fill out a lot of paperwork alongside big decisions about water management . Within that paperwork, Reclamation has to explain how its new strategy might impact the environment, people and businesses that are connected to the river system.

Nevada’s lawsuit — and Arizona’s motion to join it — argues that Reclamation did not do enough to consider the extent of that impact.

Leaders in Arizona, California and Nevada clearly warned that big cuts to their Colorado River supplies would be harmful, the suit alleges, and Reclamation must have tuned out those warnings on its way to issuing steep, mandatory reductions to water supplies.

“Nevada will not accept a framework that puts our water supply and the future of our communities at risk. I welcome Arizona’s partnership as we work toward a fair agreement that requires all seven Basin states to share responsibility for protecting the Colorado River,” Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo wrote in a statement.

The federal cuts, and the complicated legal situation that now follows, come after years of failed negotiations between the seven states that share the Colorado River’s water. Leaders from those states said they would prefer to compromise and agree on cuts themselves rather than go to court, but blew through deadlines without a deal.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Water in the Central Arizona Project canal runs past homes in Phoenix on March 26, 2026. Colorado River supplies for the canal will be cut sharply under new federal rules.

The three Lower Basin states — Arizona, California and Nevada — volunteered some new mandatory water cutbacks. Their counterparts in the Upper Basin — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — did not volunteer any new mandatory cutbacks .

The federal government forced those lower states to take new reductions, but did not force their upstream counterparts to do the same.

"We are drawing a line in the sand,” Arizona Go. Katie Hobbs wrote in a statement. “I am taking this legal action alongside Nevada because the federal government refuses to hold the Upper Basin accountable for the water deliveries they owe Arizona, and is threatening to force draconian cuts.”

The lawsuit is unlikely to quickly force a suspension of the new federal river rules. Cynthia Campbell, an attorney with more than 25 years of experience in Arizona water law, said the lawsuit does not ask for an immediate pause on the new rules, and the court will likely take some time before it decides whether or not the federal government should be forced to redo its water-sharing rules.

Arizona’s decision to join the lawsuit comes while it is still negotiating with Nevada and California over a deal to spread out the impact of those mandatory federal cuts, which would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Politics New Colorado River rules start Oct. 1, but questions linger about Arizona water cutbacks Arizona is still working on a deal with California and Nevada to spread out the pain of cutbacks, but they are still figuring out which cities and farms will use less water.

The “Lower Basin Agreement” is designed to work in conjunction with the new federal rules. It would essentially allow Arizona — which is forced to take the biggest cutbacks — to offload some of that burden to its neighboring allies.

The deal appears stalled , but Buschatzke said he was “confident” that negotiations will move forward, and completion of the deal remains Arizona’s priority.

Sources with knowledge of negotiations indicated that the deal may be hung up while major water users within California discuss how to spread out water cutbacks between them.

Campbell, the water attorney, questioned the timing of Arizona’s decision to join Nevada’s lawsuit given the unfinished talks between the Lower Basin states.

“I'm not shocked that they are getting involved in the lawsuit,” she said, “But I'm really shocked at their timing. I just don't get why they would do it now.”