Arizona's Sen. Gallego unveils economic plan aimed at wage stagnation, AI job loss

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, who has hinted at a presidential run in 2028, recently unveiled an economic plan he says will address stagnating wages and potential AI-related job loss.

The “Saving the Middle Class and Restoring the American Dream” plan has five pillars, including a New-Deal style public jobs program for workers impacted by automation and an ambitious goal to triple union membership nationwide by 2035.

Around 15 million Americans are members of a union, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Broadly, the plan seeks to increase domestic manufacturing jobs and worker bargaining power regarding wages and companies’ AI usage.

It also proposes a 10% tax on data centers to support community investment and improvement, and a “robot tax” on companies that choose to automate their work.

Gallego worries the existing U.S. tax code could incentivize the replacement of human workers.

“The way that we have our tax system, it actually costs more to employ a human because you have to pay payroll taxes, and then that does include maybe health insurance; other kinds of benefits,” Gallego said. “So, we don’t want to have a tax system that is designed to actually encourage automation.”

He says parts of the plan, like the focus on increasing unemployment benefits, are a response to the staggering job losses Arizona faced during the 2008 recession.

“Unemployment was just not adequate enough for a lot of people that were caught in the recession, and did not pay enough and did not go long enough,” Gallego said.

Gallego says it's hard to say how many jobs may be displaced by AI and when, but he says his plan is meant to tackle larger and existing issues related to the labor force.

“Wages have been stagnant, your cost-earning has been going up while actual ability to buy has not,” Gallego said. “People don’t have as much power in terms of their ability to negotiate wages, and so this is really a larger bill that has some AI components to it.”