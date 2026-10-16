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Judge revives suit over efforts to shrink Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 16, 2026 at 9:44 AM MST
An aerial view of Bears Ears in Utah from inside an EcoFlight in October 2025.
Gabriel Pietrorazio
/
KJZZ
An aerial view of Bears Ears in Utah from inside an EcoFlight in October 2025.

A federal judge has restarted a nearly decade-old lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration’s repeated actions to reduce the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

President Donald Trump slashed the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments in a proclamation in July, opening once-protected lands in southern Utah to mining.

This new ruling now requires federal defendants to provide 48 hours of notice before any “ground-disturbing activities on the lands excised” by Trump’s proclamation. It also revives a 2017 lawsuit that was filed the first time Trump tried to shrink both monuments.

That action was reversed by former President Joe Biden, putting the suit on hold.

Several tribes consider those areas sacred and argue that the president’s actions were illegal and in violation of the The Antiquities Act of 1906.

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Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
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