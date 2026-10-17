No Kings protesters march to drop off their early ballots in downtown Phoenix

Arizona politicians, protestors and community organizers gathered in Phoenix as part of a statewide wave of No Kings protests.

Community leaders and elected officials gathered at Grant Park in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 17, for another anti-Donald Trump protest to encourage voter participation in the midterms.

Sen. Ruben Gallego criticized ICE and the war in Iran in his remarks to the crowd and emphasized the importance of civic engagement.

“This is your ticket to change the direction of this country,” Gallego said. “This is your way to say ‘no!’ to King Trump. No to corruption. No to the America they’re trying to make, because we want a better America.”

After a slate of speeches that also included remarks from U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansari, protestors marched to the County Recorder’s Office to drop off their ballots.

Gisela Contreras / KJZZ Former Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.

Raquel Terán, former state legislator and executive director for Proyecto Progreso, echoed Gallego's words.

“We are encouraging our communities not only to vote on Election Day, but to vote early,” Terán said.

In line with many other No Kings protests, some attendees came clad in costumes with elaborate anti-Trump signage.

Randy Hamilton identifies as an independent. He wore a George Washington costume.

“Go through the efforts to study, and pick the good candidates and sift out fact from fiction. It takes a little work, but freedom is worth it,” he said.