KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No Kings protesters march to drop off their early ballots in downtown Phoenix

KJZZ | By Trenton Ashdown
Published October 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM MST
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego speaks on stage while other speakers join him in holding up ballots at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
Gisela Contreras
/
KJZZ
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego speaks on stage while other speakers join him in holding up ballots at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.

Arizona politicians, protestors and community organizers gathered in Phoenix as part of a statewide wave of No Kings protests.

Community leaders and elected officials gathered at Grant Park in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 17, for another anti-Donald Trump protest to encourage voter participation in the midterms.

Sen. Ruben Gallego criticized ICE and the war in Iran in his remarks to the crowd and emphasized the importance of civic engagement.

“This is your ticket to change the direction of this country,” Gallego said. “This is your way to say ‘no!’ to King Trump. No to corruption. No to the America they’re trying to make, because we want a better America.”

After a slate of speeches that also included remarks from U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansari, protestors marched to the County Recorder’s Office to drop off their ballots.

Former Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
Gisela Contreras
/
KJZZ
Former Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.

Raquel Terán, former state legislator and executive director for Proyecto Progreso, echoed Gallego's words.

“We are encouraging our communities not only to vote on Election Day, but to vote early,” Terán said.

In line with many other No Kings protests, some attendees came clad in costumes with elaborate anti-Trump signage.

Randy Hamilton identifies as an independent. He wore a George Washington costume.

“Go through the efforts to study, and pick the good candidates and sift out fact from fiction. It takes a little work, but freedom is worth it,” he said.

Randy Hamilton speaks to KJZZ reporter, Trenton Ashdown, at the Downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
1 of 6  — washingon-costume-GC-20261017.jpg
Randy Hamilton speaks to KJZZ reporter, Trenton Ashdown, at the Downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
Gisela Contreras
Tamara Miller, left, holds a “Vote early! Vote democracy. No kings” sign, Joe Griffin, right, holds a “No Kings No thrones No crowns Vote early!” sign at Downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
2 of 6  — no-kings-posters-GC-20261017.jpg
Tamara Miller, left, holds a “Vote early! Vote democracy. No kings” sign, Joe Griffin, right, holds a “No Kings No thrones No crowns Vote early!” sign at Downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
Gisela Contreras / KJZZ
An attendee holds their ballot at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
3 of 6  — ballot-no-kings-GC-20261017.jpg
An attendee holds their ballot at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
Gisela Contreras / KJZZ
Benjie Messer, trombone player for the Bad Cactus Brass Band, speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
4 of 6  — benji-cactusband-GC-20261017.jpg
Benjie Messer, trombone player for the Bad Cactus Brass Band, speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
Gisela Contreras / KJZZ
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego speaks on stage while other speakers join him in holding up ballots at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
5 of 6  — gallego-nokings-GC-20261017.jpg
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego speaks on stage while other speakers join him in holding up ballots at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
Gisela Contreras / KJZZ
Former Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
6 of 6  — RaquelTeran-GC-20261017.jpg
Former Arizona State Rep. Raquel Terán speaks to KJZZ reporter Trenton Ashdown at the downtown Phoenix No Kings protest at Grant Park on Oct. 17, 2026.
Gisela Contreras / KJZZ

More politics news

Tags
Politics Arizona politicsElections
Trenton Ashdown
Trenton Ashdown is an intern at KJZZ and a sophomore at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
See stories by Trenton Ashdown