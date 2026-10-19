3 Arizona Democratic members of Congress say they received suspicious letters at their offices
Three of Arizona’s Democratic members of Congress say suspicious letters were sent to their offices, just days after someone sent Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office an envelope containing a white powder.
Reps. Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva said the FBI and Arizona Department of Homeland Security told them someone sent suspicious letters to their Arizona offices.
The news comes as more than 100 election officials, politicians and others across the country have received similar letters, according to Votebeat. Law enforcement determined that the envelope sent to Fontes contained a non-toxic substance.
The letter to Stanton’s Mesa office was intercepted before delivery. And the other two envelopes were sent to old addresses no longer used by Ansari and Grijalva.
“We will not be intimidated and we’ll keep doing the work that Arizonans elected us to do,” Stanton, Ansari and Grijalva said in a joint statement.
The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the suspicious letters.
-
Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
-
The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call Wednesday evening, but Democrats continue to lead.
-
Teresa Leyba Ruiz, a first-time candidate and former Glendale Community College president, supports adding more requirements to the ESA program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.
-
If approved, Prop. 144 would have made significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification.
-
Nick Mansour’s victory marks the first time a Democrat will serve as treasurer since the 1960s — another victory for Democrats amid a national wave of discontent with Republicans up and down the ballot.