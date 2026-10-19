3 Arizona Democratic members of Congress say they received suspicious letters at their offices

Three of Arizona’s Democratic members of Congress say suspicious letters were sent to their offices, just days after someone sent Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office an envelope containing a white powder.

Reps. Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva said the FBI and Arizona Department of Homeland Security told them someone sent suspicious letters to their Arizona offices.

The news comes as more than 100 election officials, politicians and others across the country have received similar letters, according to Votebeat. Law enforcement determined that the envelope sent to Fontes contained a non-toxic substance .

The letter to Stanton’s Mesa office was intercepted before delivery. And the other two envelopes were sent to old addresses no longer used by Ansari and Grijalva.

“We will not be intimidated and we’ll keep doing the work that Arizonans elected us to do,” Stanton, Ansari and Grijalva said in a joint statement.

The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the suspicious letters.