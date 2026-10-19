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Chandler council tentatively approves water rate hikes

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:18 PM MST
water faucet running water with a bright light source to the right of the image
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The city of Chandler is looking to increase its water rates. City officials say it’s costing more to treat and provide safe drinking water, and there are planned improvement projects to pay for.

"In this last review of the city's financial plan, it was determined that a 9% increase for water, 6.5% increase in wastewater, 9% for reclaimed and a 4.5% increase in solid waste was needed," said Matt Dunbar, the city’s budget and policy director.

Dunbar said Chandler would still have lower utility rates compared to other Valley cities.

The City Council tentatively approved the proposed rate changes, but will cast an official vote next month.

The new rates would go into effect early next year.

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Politics ChandlerWaterUtilitiesArizona politicsRetail + Consumer
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie