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Ukrainians in Arizona frustrated with Trump over lifted sanctions on Russian diesel

KJZZ | By Phil Latzman
Published October 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
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Members of Arizona’s growing Ukrainian population say they’re frustrated and worried after the Trump administration lifted sanctions on Russian diesel.

Irene Amrine is with Cactus and Tryzub, a group of Ukrainians formed in the Valley after Russia’s invasion in 2022.

"I do feel betrayed and I know a lot of members of our community feel betrayed that this is going on and the diesel deal is going to be paid for (with) the blood of Ukrainian,"
Amrine said.

Amrine also wants to know more from lawmakers about disruptions to Ukraine’s Starlink warning system, which have diminished the country’s defenses.

On a related note, the Temporary Protected Status that the U.S. granted Ukrainians after the invasion expires Monday.

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Politics ImmigrationArizona politics
Phil Latzman
Phil Latzman is an award-winning digital journalist and broadcast professional with over 25 years of experience covering news and sports on a multitude of platforms.
See stories by Phil Latzman