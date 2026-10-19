Ukrainians in Arizona frustrated with Trump over lifted sanctions on Russian diesel
Members of Arizona’s growing Ukrainian population say they’re frustrated and worried after the Trump administration lifted sanctions on Russian diesel.
Irene Amrine is with Cactus and Tryzub, a group of Ukrainians formed in the Valley after Russia’s invasion in 2022.
"I do feel betrayed and I know a lot of members of our community feel betrayed that this is going on and the diesel deal is going to be paid for (with) the blood of Ukrainian,"
Amrine said.
Amrine also wants to know more from lawmakers about disruptions to Ukraine’s Starlink warning system, which have diminished the country’s defenses.
On a related note, the Temporary Protected Status that the U.S. granted Ukrainians after the invasion expires Monday.
More Immigration News
-
ICE and other armed federal personnel are not legally allowed to be at polling sites. But for months, rights groups worried a federal deployment might still happen — especially after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said ICE agents may go to polls for specific threats.
-
Lawyers for the state are telling a federal judge it's none of the business of the Trump administration who gets reduced tuition at Arizona's public universities.
-
The Trump administration has deported thousands of immigrants to countries other than their own under a process known as third country removals. For one woman, that process from arrest to deportation took less than a week.
-
Video shows a large saguaro toppled over in the dirt. Its pale green trunk and thick roots stick out among a pile of vegetation that’s been downed.
-
For years, the Department of Homeland Security’s Online Detainee Locator System has allowed family and attorneys to look up the facility where people in agency custody were being held. Attorneys say that stopped for thousands last month.