Arizona senators question EPA rule change regarding air quality at national parks

Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego joined a letter Monday questioning an EPA rule change they say will increase air pollution in national parks like the Grand Canyon.

The senators are asking for more information from Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin about changes to the Regional Haze Program.

The program was established under the Clean Air Act to improve air pollution and visibility in national parks and wilderness areas.

Under Zeldin’s leadership, the EPA determines that parks can bypass emission reductions if they’re projected to meet a benchmark for visibility conditions called the “uniform rate of progress.” The goal is to achieve natural visibility by 2064.

Kelly and Gallego, along with 10 other Democrats, wrote that weakening these protections will obscure landscapes and could threaten public health.

“A lack of clean air also hurts local communities that rely on tourism dollars. Nationally, outdoor recreation generates $1.3 trillion in economic input and 5.2 million jobs. National Park visitors spend an estimated $29 billion in park gateway regions supporting local economies and over 340,000 jobs across the country,” the senators said.

The letter also stated, “These actions come as recent emissions trends underscore the continued need to address haze-forming pollution. In 2025, power-sector sulfur dioxide emissions increased 18% and nitrogen oxides emissions 7%, driven partially by an increase in coal generation under the Trump administration. These increases risk slowing progress toward restoring natural visibility.”