Proposed changes to 2030 census would underfund Arizona for a decade, Tempe councilwoman warns

A Tempe councilwoman warns that proposed federal changes to the upcoming census in 2030 would result in a decade of underfunding for Arizona.

The U.S. Census Bureau counts the number of people living in the country every 10 years.

The Trump administration wants only U.S. citizens and green-card holders to be counted going forward.

That means excluding other groups like international students, temporary workers and refugees who also live in the U.S.

Councilwoman Doreen Garlid said that would undercount the actual number of people living in Arizona and drive down federal funds sent to the state.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, which houses the U.S. Census Bureau, the population data informed the allocation of $2.8 trillion across the country in 2021.

“Whatever number the 2030 census gives my midsize city of Tempe is a number we plan, budget, and apply for funding with that number until 2040. If the count is wrong, we spend 10 years serving residents the federal government says are not here,” Garlid said in a webinar on Monday.

Garlid is encouraging Arizonans to comment on the Trump administration’s proposed rule change before comments close Nov. 2.

Trump’s former Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attempted to add a question about citizenship status to the census back in 2019, but the Supreme Court struck down the attempt.

At the time, critics argued adding questions about citizenship could depress turnout among immigrant families and families with mixed immigration status.

The Trump administration’s proposed rule change could also end up in court.

Census effect on politics

Census data is expansive. In addition to determining how funding is distributed, it also determines how many congressional seats Arizona gets. If the population of the state grows enough, the state will gain another seat and have more representation in Washington, D.C.

Trump is pushing for redrawing the Texas congressional lines mid-decade to help Republicans get the most amount of seats in the midterms.

The push to exclude certain groups from the census is seen by many on the left as a push to undercount areas with more Democrats.

Garlid said her concern is not based on politics.

“For human services, things that we need in our community, for Title 1 school districts all get their numbers based on the census that goes to the state and then we get our state shared revenues, so it’s not about a blue, or a red, or green or whatever color that you have. It’s about the people in your community,” she said.

The census is largely conducted through self-response. Households are asked to respond to the federal government and receive a follow-up in person if they don’t respond.

In the last census, Arizona had an abnormally low response rate, despite a 12% increase in population between 2010 and 2020. That cost the state a chunk of federal funding and may have even cost the state a 10th congressional seat.

The 2020 was the first census year since 1960 that Arizona didn’t gain a congressional seat.

Other proposed changes

The Trump administration also wants to get rid of questions about race and ethnicity.

It would also prohibit the census from including questions about sexual orientation - which it doesn’t currently.