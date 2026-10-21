Mayes calls on Republican utility regulator to step away from APS, TEP rate cases

Attorney General Kris Mayes wants Arizona Corporation Commissioner Nick Myers to step away from ongoing cases considering rate increases for Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power.

The Attorney General’s Office filed motions in both cases arguing Myers is biased, pointing to posts by Myers criticizing Mayes’ legal positions online.

“I can’t wait to have an honest AG again!” Myers wrote in a May 11, 2025, social media post, referring to an interview on Arizona’s Family in which Mayes, a Democrat, criticized the all-Republican commission.

The attorney general also cited an April 9 article in the Arizona Capitol Times about ongoing spats between Mayes and the commission, who have butted heads over a number of decisions, including the repeal of renewable energy standards for the state’s utilities .

“(Mayes) needs to get her name out there, and she’s using the office and using these goofy lawsuits to get name in the public eye for campaign purposes,” Myers told the Capitol Times.

In a separate opinion piece, Myers accused Mayes of engaging in “a pattern of selective, high-profile litigation” to promote her re-election campaign.

“There is little doubt the lawsuits amount to lawfare, not advocacy for consumers or utilities,” he wrote.

The Attorney General’s Office argued those comments are disqualifying, because they show a bias against Mayes, who is a party in the ongoing APS and TEP rate cases.

“Chairman Myers' bias is not confined to personal vitriol against the Attorney General,” Andy McCoy with the AG’s Office wrote in the motions. “Rather, Chairman Myers has publicly prejudged the State's arguments in this proceeding as lacking ‘legal (weight),’ constituting ‘lawfare,’ and unlawfully using public resources.”

Richie Taylor, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said the comments violate the Commission’s Code of Ethics.

“A Commissioner should disqualify himself or herself in a proceeding where that Commissioner determines that he or she cannot be impartial, such as when the Commissioner has a personal or political bias or prejudice concerning a party or another Commissioner,” according to that code.

However, it is unlikely that Myers will be removed from the rate cases.

Myers said he has “found no basis to recuse himself.”

“I have considered the claims in these motions and fully reviewed the matter, and I conclude that I have acted fairly, impartially, and without bias in all aspects of these two proceedings,” he told KJZZ.

The five-member Corporation Commission, currently made up of all Republicans, is responsible for enforcing its own Code of Ethics and ordering recusals.

In 2023, the GOP-majority commission cleared Republican Commissioner Kevin Thompson of alleged ethics violations related to meetings with financial institutions that invest in Arizona utilities. The next year it voted to censure former Commissioner Anna Tovar, then its lone Democrat , for criticizing the commission’s executive director.

The Attorney General’s Office also accused Myers of prejudging a critical issue in the rate cases before taking a public vote, referring to a new “formula rate” policy that would allow utilities to seek rate increases more frequently.

The commissioners have argued that this will result in more gradual rate increases and reduce so-called “rate shock,” though critics say other states that have adopted formula rates have seen consumer costs go up even higher.

Arizona’s Residential Utility Consumer’s Office sued the Corporation Commission last year to invalidate the formula rate policy decision. That case is ongoing.

Myers, who voted to adopt the formula rate policy, hasn’t been shy about his support for the idea.

“My general support for formula rates as a ratemaking tool does not disqualify me from evaluating the specific (annual rate adjustment mechanisms) proposed in these rate cases. … I have not prejudged this matter and will continue to remain impartial as I consider matters before the Commission,” he told KJZZ in a statement.

Mayes has been a critic of the policy and asked the commission to reject utility’s requests to adopt formula rates.

If Myers doesn’t recuse himself, the Attorney General’s Office is asking the administrative law judge overseeing the rate cases to allow it to introduce the new evidence highlighting his alleged bias.

That evidence could come into play later if the attorney general or another party decides to appeal the commission’s future decision in the rate cases, Taylor said.