Trump to campaign for Sen. Darline Graham despite disagreement on Russia sanctions

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Senator Darline Graham is campaigning with President Trump today in South Carolina. He decided to pause sanctions on Russia that were part of a bill named after her brother, Lindsey Graham, whose seat she now holds. It's a rare point of disagreement between Senator Graham and the president. South Carolina Public Radio's Gavin Jackson reports.

GAVIN JACKSON, BYLINE: Trump last rallied for Senator Darline Graham - who is running for a full term - ahead of a close and contentious special primary runoff in late August for the GOP nomination following the death of her brother, Lindsey Graham, in July. Trump sees Graham as a loyal supporter, similar to how her brother was. Graham hopes Trump will shore up her lagging right flank in the ultraconservative upstate region, an area she previously lost to her GOP primary challenger, Congressman Ralph Norman. But it is also an area where Trump remains popular.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DARLINE GRAHAM: That's the plan. You know, that's the hope, obviously. The rally is in the upstate, and I've been doing some radio shows, and I've been spending a lot of time up there. So hopefully, the voters will learn a little bit more about me, and they'll get out and vote.

JACKSON: While Graham has stood with Trump on most issues, a fissure has opened over the president's move to ease sanctions on Russia and not enforce recently passed legislation to impose tariffs on countries that buy oil from Russia. Such oil purchases have helped fund its illegal war against Ukraine. Graham told South Carolina Public Radio on Monday she would be tougher with Putin.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GRAHAM: I think we need to keep the pressure on Russia 'cause I don't trust Russia. I don't trust Putin. So I would prefer keeping the pressure on them.

JACKSON: Graham routinely touts the sanctions bills signed by Trump last month as a key legislative win during her three months in office following her appointment by the governor. Graham said she plans to air her concerns about Russia with Trump when the two meet, if there's time. Her Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, said Trump is selling out Ukraine, and Graham is powerless to stop him.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANNIE ANDREWS: I think she was actually really proud to be able to do that in her brother's name. And now she's been put in this position, you know, where what her brother probably would've done versus what has happened.

JACKSON: This week Cook Political Report moved the U.S. Senate race to lean Republican, noting it is competitive, but Graham has the advantage.

For NPR News, I'm Gavin Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina.

(SOUNDBITE OF ELEPHANT GYM'S "GO THROUGH THE NIGHT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.