Arizona Rep. Walt Blackman urges Hobbs to declare state of emergency for storm-affected areas

State Rep. Walt Blackman is urging Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare a state of emergency for parts of Arizona impacted by severe weather and flash flooding this week.

Thunderstorms, floods and hail hit the state, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for areas of northern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday.

Parts of Navajo, Apache, Coconino and Gila counties are affected by the storms.

During a state of emergency, the Governor’s Office can rapidly direct resources toward the affected areas.

In an email to Hobbs’ office of constituent engagement, Blackman wrote the state can’t afford to wait until lives are lost before mobilizing.

“Many of the communities I represent have [asked] the State Representative for Legislative District 7 to formally request that you declare a State of Emergency for ... limited emergency response resources, lengthy emergency transportation routes, and geographic challenges that can make severe flooding particularly dangerous,” Blackman wrote.

The Governor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.