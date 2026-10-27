Central Arizona Project moves to join Colorado River water lawsuit against the federal government

A lawsuit over new Colorado River cutbacks has gained more steam as Arizona agencies push back on “devastating” reductions to their water supply.

The Central Arizona Project, which operates a 336-mile canal system that brings Colorado River water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas, filed to join an existing lawsuit against the federal government. The suit, originally filed by Nevada in August, argues that the Interior Department's planned cutbacks are too harmful to people and economies in that state.

In mid-October, Arizona’s water department moved to join the lawsuit , reiterating its claim that the federal government acted unlawfully by failing to consider the amount of harm inflicted upon water users in Arizona, California and Nevada when it issued new rules that could cut those states’ Colorado River supplies by up to 40%.

The Central Arizona Project, or CAP, stands to take the deepest cuts under that new plan. Its water supplies could be halved as soon as next year, with deeper cuts possible over the next decade.

Politics Arizona moves to join Colorado River lawsuit alongside Nevada The legal action argues that Colorado River water cuts issued by the federal government go too far, and should be redone.

The plan came after negotiators from the seven states that share the Colorado River’s water failed to reach agreement on their own strategy for cutting back on demand. They spent years in tense talks about reining in water use as a response to epically dry conditions fueled by drought and climate change .

Federal authorities, forced to come up with a water management plan in the absence of a state compromise, released their own strategy to protect water levels at the nation’s two largest reservoirs . Nevada, Arizona and the CAP are now arguing that the federal strategy is inadequate and illegal.

“CAP has spent years negotiating with the federal government to avoid the need for this litigation,” said Brenda Burman, CAP general manager. “Our goal has been to stay out of court, but not at the expense of defending our rights and the laws governing the Colorado River. The law should be upheld.”

Burman said the cuts fall “disproportionately” on the canal system and the three Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada.

The federal plan forces those three states to take less water from the river, but does not mandate reductions for their Upper Basin counterparts — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The lawsuit argues that those upstream states have a legal responsibility to send more water downstream in accordance with a 1922 legal agreement called the Colorado River Compact, and the new federal plan fails to enforce that requirement.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Colorado River water flows through the Central Arizona Project Canal in north Phoenix on August 24, 2026. The agency that operates the canal argues that the federal government acted illegally when it drew up new plans for managing the river's water.

“The federal government can't ignore the obligations and watch the Compact be breached without any plan to bring it back into compliance and at the same time manufacture a drought for the Lower Basin,” Burman said. “Particularly, they can't put that burden all on CAP’s shoulders.”

The lawsuit is not expected to result in a quick court decision, and does not steer Colorado River states away from a separate, more drastic lawsuit.

States could sue one another and take Colorado River matters to the Supreme Court, and Arizona leaders have been vocal about their ability to do so . Water experts — including state negotiators themselves — have warned that such a lawsuit should be avoided, but Arizona water managers have publicly claimed that their upstream counterparts have made one possible by failing to deliver sufficient water downstream.

The exact scale of cuts for each of the three downstream states has not yet been finalized. Those states are working on a side deal to more evenly spread out the pain of reductions, but progress on the deal appears stalled ahead of a January 1 deadline.

“Between the three states, everyone is still talking,” Burman said on Tuesday. “We are hopeful of having something we can announce and bring to our boards and get agreement with in the coming weeks.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the day CAP general manager Brenda Burman spoke to reporters.