Arizona Gov. Hobbs still considering emergency declaration after tornado in Heber-Overgaard

A week after a tornado damaged dozens of homes in Navajo County, Gov. Katie Hobbs has yet to issue an emergency declaration.

But a spokesperson for the governor’s office told KNAU that Hobbs is still considering additional state help for the community.

Republican Arizona Rep. Walt Blackman asked Hobbs for an emergency declaration the day after a tornado uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged homes and trailers in Heber-Overgaard.

The EF-1 tornado brought 110-mile-per-hour winds and injured one person on Oct. 21.

It’s been widely reported that Hobbs declined the declaration.

However, Hobbs’ Press Secretary Liliana Soto said the governor is still considering it.

“Our state emergency managers and DEMA continue to work closely with Navajo County officials and other local leaders to assess the needs on the ground and how the state may best support recovery efforts,” Soto said. “No decision has been made yet. Assessments are underway and the governor is getting regular updates.”

Blackman has continued to urge the governor to approve an emergency declaration.

In a post to social media, he said residents will need assistance with long-term recovery.

“I’m grateful for every crew helping Heber-Overgaard,” Blackman wrote. “But an initial response is not the same as long-term recovery. A State of Emergency declaration can provide recovery funding, support debris removal, and open a path to federal aid. Gov. Hobbs, please reconsider. Our neighbors need help.”

An emergency declaration wouldn’t necessarily provide direct support to residents but would open up additional funding for public infrastructure.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Hobbs had denied the emergency declaration request.

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