Court: Phoenix must prove data center rules are a necessary protection or face $54M lawsuit

A Texas developer is seeking more than $54 million in lost property values from Phoenix over the city’s new data center rules. A judge recently dismissed one challenge against the city, but the developer may still have a claim under state law.

A business known as West Buckeye Road LP, or WBR, says it bought industrial land in Phoenix in 2021, and spent millions preparing the land for the construction of a data center. But in 2025, Phoenix adopted a new zoning ordinance requiring special permits to build data centers in city limits.

WBR claims the new rules impair their right to use the property as originally intended, by forcing them to purchase state-of-the-art cooling equipment and soundproofing panels to remain in compliance, resulting in millions in unexpected costs.

WBR says it is owed just compensation under Proposition 207, the Private Property Rights Protection Act. In 2006, Arizona voters approved the law, which requires state and local governments to fairly compensate property owners if a new land use law negatively impacts land values.

The law makes exceptions for regulations meant to protect public health, such as fire and building codes or waste management.

WBR also claims it’s owed compensation under the Phoenix data center ordinance.

Earlier this month a Maricopa County Superior Court judge rejected the developer’s second claim, ruling there’s nothing in the city ordinance allowing a developer to sue Phoenix for compensation.

But the judge will hear arguments about WBR’s claim under Prop. 207.

Posting on X, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego hailed the decision as a partial victory for the city.

But in order to completely dismiss the lawsuit, the judge says Phoenix will have to prove its ordinance is necessary to guard public health in a full evidentiary hearing set for Nov. 17.