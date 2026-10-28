Dolores Huerta coined iconic phrase 'Si se puede' during the 1970s in Arizona

Labor leader Dolores Huerta has died at the age of 96, according to her family on Wednesday.

Huerta coined an iconic phrase near downtown Phoenix.

In a 2022 golden anniversary visit to Santa Rita Hall near 10th Street and Buckeye Road, Huerta recounted the history she made there after meeting with prominent Latinos to seek help overturning a law to stop farmworkers from organizing.

“And they said to me, ‘No, aqui en Arizona, no se puede,’” she said.

The reply was that what she was asking could not be done here.

“My answer to them was, ‘Si se puede en Arizona,'” she said.

The phrase later became a campaign slogan for then future president Barack Obama. He awarded Huerta the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Huerta was cofounder of the United Farmworkers union, a civil rights icon and a feminist activist.

“What happened (in Phoenix) has really gone really international. And when I say that, I’m talking about si se puede, right. Because this is where si se puede started,” she said.