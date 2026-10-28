Gap financing, pre-approved designs, eviction prevention: Phoenix OKs $15M plan to boost housing

The Phoenix City Council has a new plan to spend $15 million to increase housing supply in the city.

As of 2024, Phoenix officials estimated the city was short 59,000 units of affordable housing for lower income households. The City Council established its first-ever Housing Trust Fund in 2025 to address that shortage.

During a policy session Tuesday, the council voted unanimously on how it would spend the $15 million currently in the fund.

Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said the city would not be able to solve its housing shortage if officials didn’t take steps to make it easier to build.

“I’m especially focused on how we get more housing built by cutting red tape and reducing barriers,” O’Brien said during the meeting.

The largest share of the fund — $6 million — will go toward gap financing and low-interest loans to help private and nonprofit developers move affordable projects forward.

Another $4 million will go toward low-interest loans to support redevelopment initiatives on city-owned properties.

The council also hopes to cut red tape by putting $2 million toward offsetting permitting fees for affordable projects and $1 million toward new pre-approved housing designs to speed up permit approvals.

The council also approved $1 million for homeownership programs and $1 million for eviction prevention services.

Vice Mayor Kesha Hodge Washington said housing will remain a long-term challenge in Phoenix but said she was optimistic the city’s Housing Trust Fund investments would be well spent.

“I look forward to seeing the investments from the Housing Trust Fund deliver real results for the residents as we make more homes available within reach for our working families, more stability for our renters, meaningful pathways to homeownership, and stronger neighborhoods without displacement,” Hodge Washington said.

The City Council allocated $6.6 million to the Housing Trust fund in its most recent city budget. Other sources of funding for the Housing Trust Fund include federal aid, government property lease excise tax project in-lieu contributions, proceeds from the lease or sale of city property, and philanthropic donations.