How much Arizona Gov. Hobbs' office spent on pay-to-play investigation is still unknown

Gov. Katie Hobbs has yet to tell taxpayers how much of their money she is spending to defend herself in a "pay-to-play" investigation with less than a week left until the election.

Her office has failed to disclose how much has been paid to the law firm of Mitchell Stein Carey Chapman to convince Attorney General Kris Mayes that Hobbs, in her official capacity as governor, had nothing to do with the decisions to pay Sunshine Residential more money to house foster children. Sunshine had given $400,000 to her inaugural campaign and the Arizona Democratic Party.

The law firm's work by Anne Chapman also got Mayes to back off her request that Hobbs answer questions, in person, about what she knew and her dealings with Sunshine and company CEO Simon Kottoor.

Nor has there been any disclosure of the number of hours Chapman and other staffers at her firm spent preparing arguments to show that Hobbs was in the dark about the decision by the Department of Child Safety to give a nearly 60% increase to Sunshine after Hobbs was elected.

And the failure to produce any records of public spending so far comes as there are still other outstanding investigations and a threat by the state Senate to subpoena Hobbs — all of which are likely to require more legal work to defend the governor.

Gubernatorial press aide Christian Slater said Hobbs isn't denying access to the records being sought by Capitol Media Services but just isn't ready after two months to provide the information. He said the office has a large number of requests and "limited resources to fulfill them."

"I will share the records with you when they are ready," Slater said. He made no promise to provide an accounting before Election Day.

Hobbs' legal defense at public expense comes in addition to the money paid to another firm by her campaign and inaugural committees.

Austin Yost, an attorney for Coppersmith Brockelman, a firm that has represented Hobbs in various political battles, filed his own defense with the Attorney General's Office.

"No campaign contribution, inaugural contribution, donation to the Legal Defense Fund, or other financial support from Sunshine or any other source influenced any state agency decision concerning Sunshine or any other provider," Yost wrote to Nick Klingerman, who heads the criminal division of the Attorney General's Office.

That Legal Defense Fund is exempt from public disclosure of who is providing the cash, though Yost acknowledged that $150,000 came from Sunshine. That came after the contract increase was awarded, but before Mayes launched her formal probe.

The letters from both Chapman and Yost were enough to convince Mayes, a fellow Democrat, that she would drop her request that Hobbs actually come in and answer questions in the probe of why Sunshine Residential got that nearly 60% increase in what the state was paying it to house children in foster care — all after that $400,000 in donations.

"The information that was requested by the Attorney General's Office was provided to us through her attorneys,'' said Mayes spokesman Richie Taylor. "The governor, like anyone, exercised her right to respond to questions through legal counsel,'' he said.

That still leaves the question of how much state taxpayers paid Chapman and her law firm to not just keep Hobbs from having to submit to questions, but to convince Mayes not to pursue a criminal case against the governor and others.

And the spending may be ongoing.

The Senate still intends to conduct its own investigation. Several lawmakers have cited what they say are gaps in the report by the attorney general, the one that concluded there was no evidence of criminal conduct.

Senators have said they want to subpoena Hobbs and other key members of her staff.

The Auditor General’s Office is also conducting a separate inquiry in conjunction with Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

And House Republicans have hired their own attorney to conduct an investigation.

