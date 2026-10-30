Communities across Arizona consider stronger rules for data center development

Several communities across the state are looking to strengthen development rules for data centers. Here are some updates from the past few weeks, including local zoning codes that have changed and others that are still up for discussion.

Proposed ordinance advances to Pima County board

Pima County has temporarily banned data centers while leaders consult with industry experts and local development staff on the best ways to align data center development with community concerns.

Some leaders, like Pima County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Bob Cook, have been vocal about the need to have strong standards on the books. He also hinted at an outright ban.

“I would like to know what is the process for the county to continue this moratorium. This is not enough time to deal with something of such a high-scale nature,” Cook said at an Oct. 28 commission meeting. “And for this to be a simple land use problem for the county would be, I think, limiting ourselves.”

“Pima County is as large as Connecticut, and whatever we do here in this setting is going to set the standard for the rest of this century or the rest of this decade,” Cook added.

The commission is made up of nine volunteer members. Cook was the only one to vote no on sending the proposed rules to the Pima County Board of Supervisors for approval.

The proposal that was sent to the board would require data centers to obtain a Type III conditional use permit, which Pima County staff say is one of the most restrictive building permits in the county. It requires two public hearings and approval from county supervisors.

The permit would prohibit open-loop cooling systems, which use lots of water, and the developer must have a written guarantee for service from local water and energy providers before construction can be approved.

This week, planning staff added new rules that prohibit the use of PFAS, increase setbacks from other properties, lower the maximum sound limits, and tighten rules for backup generator use and site decommissioning if the facility closes.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote by year’s end. The development moratorium ends Jan. 20.

Page held public comment on proposed rules

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Last year, Page leaders approved the sale of 500 acres for a data center within 2 miles of Horseshoe Bend.

An Oct. 28 City Council meeting included a public hearing on the city’s proposed data center code, but the council did not plan to vote.

Page wants to create specific data center districts, strategically zoned near high-voltage power lines and existing business parks and light industrial districts.

The rules say developers must mail all residents within a half-mile of the proposed project and hold two neighborhood meetings prior to applying with the city.

Water and energy supply certificates from local utilities would also be required at application, and they must demonstrate zero impact to other users’ rates or availability.

The data center would need to provide residents a 24-hour notice if there are plans to test or operate on-site backup generators. Page has proposed different sound limits for daytime and nighttime, with a maximum limit set at 55 dBA — a weighted system of decibels adjusted to the frequencies humans can hear. 55 dBA is what the World Health Organization generally considers as the threshold to avoid serious annoyance from outdoor daytime noise.

Page resident Cody Woods urged leaders to look into the city of Chandler’s sound requirements for data centers. Leaders there were forced to create a specific noise ordinance and zoning code for data centers in 2022 after receiving enough reports of persistent and disruptive noise at the CyrusOne facility.

Woods says Chandler measures sound differently from how Page has proposed.

“The limits are measured in A-weighted decibels (dBA), which discounts the low hum people actually complain about,” Woods said.

“A C-weighted decibel,” which Woods says Chandler uses, “would close that gap.”

Woods also urged the council to go further on its proposed water and energy requirements.

“Tucson bans drinking water for cooling. Marana won’t supply data centers with potable water at all. I’d ask that Page require air-cooled or closed-loop cooling; set a cap, and require annual water reporting,” Woods said.

“Second, power costs, because the city owns our utility. Page can protect ratepayers directly. The data center should pay the full cost of any grid upgrades, pay exit fees if it leaves early, and be curtailed before residents during shortages, if there are any,” he added.

There is little information on how much water the proposed data center near Horseshoe Bend could use. Developers say it would rely on air-cooled chillers, according to a Fox10 report.

But residents are concerned about the added draw on water resources at a critical moment.

Both Page and the neighboring LeChee Chapter of the Navajo Nation rely on the Colorado River for their drinking water. Arizona recently agreed to a 30% cut of this supply due to drought.

Irenez White Taylor, a LeChee resident, urged Page leaders to consider the difficulty tribal members have had accessing water for their homes.

“All these years, we don’t have any water for the people that are living out there. So with the data center, if it does come, we’re going to be using more water here,” White Taylor said.

“Water is like iiná,” White Taylor said, using the Diné word for ‘living’. “It’s a living, living water, and it’s a life for us, you know, so that’s why we really like protecting it.”

The Page Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Nov. 17 hearing on the ordinance.

Gilbert kicks the can down the road

Getty Images Aerial shot of downtown Gilbert, Arizona.

Gilbert leaders had planned to vote on a proposed data center zoning ordinance at an Oct. 20 Town Council meeting, but council members voted to postpone action until December, to allow for more discussion with industry and planning consultants.

Currently, the facilities are allowed to be built in areas zoned as a business park or light industrial, using only a conditional use permit.

A proposed zoning code would limit data centers to light industrial and general industrial areas only and the developer would need to obtain a special permit — a step above the conditional use permit in terms of local review and requirements.

Gilbert would not allow data centers to use potable water to cool their servers and would prohibit open-loop cooling systems.

Leaders say that stipulation is necessary after a previous data center application projected using 2 million gallons of water per day. The developer went elsewhere after learning the extent of water system upgrades required to meet that need, according to a planning staffer.

Council members Jim Torgeson and Kenny Buckland disagreed on how urgent it is to pass rules for larger data centers in Gilbert.

“There’s only five or six properties that can probably handle these large ones. So, I would think the actual risk, unless people are just frothing at the mouth to run down the hills and put data centers in Gilbert next week, we could extend this a week or two,” Torgeson said.

But Buckland worried about the speed with which the industry is moving.

“I’m more in favor of let’s get it done so it’s memorialized. So if tomorrow someone wants to come in, it’s more difficult to get it done, and it doesn’t mean that there can’t be another iteration of this (code),” Buckland said.

Buckland says he would like to see another ordinance draft that would address what ASU researchers have found with regard to heat emissions from data centers.

“I don’t know the range distances, but what they did say is that the zones closest to these data centers, regardless of wind direction, the downwind zone had higher heat, and in some areas up to two and a half degrees,” Buckland said.

Buckland broke with the 6 other council members for pushing a vote on the ordinance to Dec. 15.

Marana comes back with more rules

Denis Tangney Jr. / Getty Images Marana Town Hall in 2025.

On Oct. 20, at the request of residents, the town of Marana added even more rules to a data center zoning code leaders passed in 2024.

The new ordinance addresses C-weighted noise, which leaders say will address low frequency hums from mechanical equipment, and it introduces stronger penalties for going above established noise limits.

Marana planning staff said they consulted with top acoustics experts to develop these standards.

The original ordinance did not address site decommissioning, but the amended one includes new procedures for the removal and disposal of servers, networking equipment, cooling equipment, generators and batteries that may be stored on-site. The town will also collect financial assurances up front from the developer to cover the cost of decommissioning.

Council members approved the strengthened ordinance, 5-1. Council member Patrick Cavanaugh dissented, worrying that fining a developer was not a strong enough deterrent for breaking sound requirements.

Across the state

Since 2022, Chandler, Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson, Maricopa County, Casa Grande and Marana have all created new zoning standards for data centers.