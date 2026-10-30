Hobbs issues state of emergency for Navajo, Coconino counties after flood, tornadoes

Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday declared a state of emergency for Navajo and Coconino counties more than a week after severe flooding and tornadoes hit rural and tribal communities.

In her declaration, Hobbs announced the allocation of $200,000 for a state emergency management agency to assist communities reeling from the recent storm system. The storm caused three tornadoes to touch down, including one near Heber-Overgaard that officials said damaged over 20 structures.

Flood Warnings are in effect for most of northern and central Arizona this weekend as another round of storms move in. According to the National Weather Service, this could cause more flooding for the Four Corners region, where residents are still recovering from widespread evacuations, flooded homes and surging rivers. The next storm is expected to hit the area from Saturday night to early Monday morning.

"I am committed to making sure each community has the resources it needs to continue recovering, and am thankful to everyone who is supporting ongoing recovery efforts," Hobbs said in a press release announcing the state-level declaration.

While touring the Nackard Pepsi bottling plant in Flagstaff on Thursday, Hobbs said she planned to meet with Navajo, Hopi and San Juan Southern Paiute leaders the next day to address the flooding.

"We've been in constant communication with emergency managers at the county level and at the tribal level, providing support where we can," she said.

She explained it's up to local jurisdictions like counties to request an emergency declaration at the state level. A state lawmaker who represents parts of Navajo County initially urged Hobbs to issue such a declaration last week.

With an approval, Hobbs can elevate the issue further by asking for a presidential emergency or major disaster declaration at the federal level. The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency would then evaluate the request and make a recommendation to President Trump.

In a text message, an aide for Hobbs' office said the flooding in the northern part of the state doesn't meet the threshold necessary to seek federal declarations.

Native American nations have their own pathway for getting a declaration

At the same time, federally recognized tribal nations have their own path for disaster relief. Tribes would go straight to FEMA to ask for a declaration, which would open additional funding and support for impacted residents.

The Hopi Tribe declared a state of emergency due to flooding last week. According to the declaration, officials also plan to seek additional assistance on the state and federal levels.

A chapter leader in Rock Point on the Navajo Nation told KNAU on Wednesday that FEMA was conducting an initial assessment of damaged homes in the community.

The Navajo Nation had yet to request a disaster declaration from FEMA as of Thursday afternoon.

Editor's Note: This story was updated at 4 p.m. Friday to add new information released by Gov. Katie Hobbs' office.

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