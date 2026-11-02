Arizona water agencies are in court over the Colorado River. What comes next?

Arizona is turning up the heat on a new federal plan for managing the Colorado River. Major cutbacks are coming for the state’s water supply. Top water officials say the cuts are unfair and illegal. Now, they’re taking that argument to court.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources filed a motion to intervene in Nevada’s lawsuit against the federal government. The Central Arizona Project — which operates a 336-mile canal system that carries Colorado River Water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas — did the same less than two weeks later.

The legal moves represent an escalation in a contentious, yearslong saga over how to respond to increasingly dry conditions along a river that supplies nearly 40 million people across seven Western states.

Drought and climate change mean the river carries less water than it used to, but policymakers disagree on who should have to take less water out.

Now, Nevada, Arizona and the CAP are taking part of their argument to court.

What happens next is not entirely clear. Water law experts say this case will take a while to play out, and reading between the lines of its argument, states are propping the door open for a much more consequential court battle some call the “nuclear option.”

So, what does the latest lawsuit do, what doesn’t it do, and what does it mean for the future of Arizona’s water?

On the surface, Arizona asks for a redo

Nevada’s original lawsuit chiefly argues one thing. It says the Interior Department needs to go back and redo its plans for cutting back water use in three Colorado River states — Arizona, California and Nevada, collectively known as the Lower Basin.

The seven states that share the river spent years in closed-door meetings trying to agree on a plan for cutting back demand for water.

The Lower Basin states proposed some new voluntary cutbacks to their take from the river. Their counterparts in the Upper Basin — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — did not put forth any new cutbacks. Instead, they argued, they are already cutting back because they receive less snowmelt than they used to, but are still legally required to send a fixed amount of water to their Lower Basin neighbors.

The states did little to budge from those stances through months of meetings, and blew through major deadlines stuck in a deadlock.

With states at an impasse, the federal government reluctantly came up with its own plan . The Interior Department decided that the Lower Basin would have to cut back, but did not force any new cutbacks on the Upper Basin.

The plan gives Interior the option to cut Colorado River supplies for Arizona, California and Nevada by up to 40% per year, with Arizona being the hardest hit.

Those states were quick to call that plan unfair . Now, they’re going further and arguing that it was illegal.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Colorado River water in the Central Arizona Project canal runs past homes in Phoenix on March 26, 2026.

The lawsuit argues that federal authorities are legally obligated to consider the impact of new water management plans while drawing up required environmental paperwork. A plan that slashes so much water for millions of people and major industries , it explains, has not done enough to consider the harm of those cutbacks.

Arizona’s top water official, Tom Buschatzke, said the new river plan would “devastate” Arizona’s economy, and “ignores basic elements of the law of the river” to do so.

“It fails to adequately assess the devastation, the economic harm, the harm to everyday communities, the harm to the canal itself,” said Brenda Burman, general manager of the Central Arizona Project. “There were many problems there.”

Those agencies, alongside Nevada, are asking Interior to come up with a new cutback plan that considers that harm and spreads water cuts more evenly across the region.

“What they're looking for is they want it redone,” said Cynthia Campbell, a longtime water lawyer and former water advisor for the City of Phoenix. “And I suppose Nevada believes that if that happens, there might be a different outcome.

Reading between the lines

That ask for a redo is only part of the reason Arizona joined Nevada’s lawsuit. Between the lines of the filing, the state is making a bigger point.

The Lower Basin is in this mess, the state explains, because its upstream neighbors are violating the foundational laws that have governed the river since 1922. If that doesn’t change, Arizona has the ammunition it needs to take an Upper Basin state, or states, to the Supreme Court sometime soon. It is using this lawsuit to put those ideas in writing.

Elizabeth Koebele, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno who specializes in water policy, called that potential Supreme Court case “the nuclear option.” The existing lawsuit is not the nuclear option, but states are using it to explain the reasons they could lift the cover off the detonate button.

“I kind of see it as almost like a low-hanging fruit option to get some of those quote-unquote complaints, concerns, evidence, different perspectives on the table,” Koebele said. “For that reason, it makes sense that Arizona jumped on board.”

Water policy experts across the region overwhelmingly agree that a Supreme Court showdown would not be a good way to resolve Colorado River disputes , and even state water negotiators themselves have expressed interest in avoiding one.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Arizona's top water official, Tom Buschatzke, speaks on a panel in Phoenix on Aug. 5, 2026.

Buschatzke, Arizona’s negotiator, said he tried to avoid reaching a point where the state needed to get involved in any legal action, but the scale of water cutbacks made it necessary.

“An outcome in which that burden falls on the Lower Basin and specifically on Arizona is an unacceptable outcome,” he said. “And while we tried for almost four years to find a collaborative path forward with the Upper Basin, that didn't happen.”

Now, some water officials say the conditions are right to bring that bigger lawsuit. Arizona could sue a state or states in the Upper Basin for failing to deliver a legally-mandated amount of water downstream. CAP officials say the upstream states have already fallen below that amount.

By laying out its argument to sue the Upper Basin in its motion to join the Nevada suit, Arizona is potentially opening two doors.

Behind one door, the judge ruling on the Nevada suit could make a decision on some of those complaints before they ever make it to the Supreme Court. Behind the other, the strongly-worded lawsuit could help nudge all seven states back to the negotiating table. The federal plan for cutbacks could be tossed out if states manage to write up an agreement to replace it, and nobody would have to step foot in the Supreme Court.

However, given their history, a trip through that second door may be unlikely.

“I'm really pessimistic about that happening,” Koebele said, “Just based on how slow and how conflictual the process was over the last five years.”

Last week, John Entsminger, Nevada’s lead negotiator, said the new lawsuit “made things a little more tense” in multi-state negotiations. In an interview with 8 News Now in Las Vegas , he said states are “maybe 70%” of the way to a deal.

“Major strides have been made,” Entsminger told the TV station. “Significant agreements on how to operate the system have been agreed upon, but as with almost any negotiation at any human enterprise, it’s that last 10 percent that hold you up, right?”

The nuclear option: expensive, lengthy and unsatisfying

As states tiptoe closer to that Supreme Court battle, onlookers are encouraging them to keep working to avoid it.

James Eklund, a water lawyer who served as Colorado’s top negotiator from 2013 to 2019, warned that state-versus-state litigation over the river’s foundational rules may cause more harm than good.

First, he said, it would be expensive.

Arizona lawmakers recently boosted the state’s “Colorado River litigation fund” to a total of $9 million. Eklund said that sum isn’t very much when it comes to the heavy spending required for a complex, drawn-out case like the one that could end up in front of the Supreme Court.

“It would shape up to be a very expensive proposition to wage war in this way,” he said.

That kind of litigation could also take more than a decade.

It’s impossible to predict exactly how long a case over the 1922 Colorado River Compact would take to work its way through the legal process, but other water disputes can provide some hints.

In Texas v. New Mexico and Colorado, a dispute over water from the Rio Grande spent 13 years in court before it was finally settled in early 2026.

In 1985, Kansas sued Colorado for taking too much water from the Arkansas River. That case wasn’t resolved until 2009, more than two decades after it began.

A Colorado River case would be highly complex, considering the river’s connection to seven states, 30 federally recognized Native American tribes and the country of Mexico . Because of that, Eklund said, it could take even longer than two decades, a perilously long time given the record-setting low levels at the nation’s largest reservoirs.

“We don't have that time,” he said. “We don't have two years, we barely have two months. We need to be managing a river right now, and it's just not acceptable. It's just a failure, and there's no other real way to put it, if we end up waiting decades for resolution of these issues.”

Colorado River states stare down the ‘looming specter’ of a Supreme Court battle States that use the Colorado River say they don't want to go to the Supreme Court, but some are quietly preparing for litigation. Listen • 4:06

Finally, Eklund said, all of that time and money still might not give states and water users the kind of clarity the Colorado River needs. The Supreme Court can answer specific legal questions over rights to take water from the Colorado River, but it will not draw up a detailed plan for how to share its shrinking supplies throughout an uncertain future.

“The Supreme Court will not answer everything to everyone's satisfaction and put the whole question of the Colorado River management to bed,” Eklund said. “You're not going to get what I think most people would want, what most Americans would want, which is just — tell us what the plan is.”

Still, Eklund said there is time and hope for the people who shape the Colorado River’s future to avoid the Supreme Court entirely.

“The question isn't whether those states have legitimate legal disagreements. They do,” he said. “The question is whether we have the political courage and creativity to resolve the practical problem before we spend the next decade or decades litigating it. I believe we do. I'm an optimist on this.”

New lawsuit’s next steps

Even Nevada’s existing lawsuit, which is significantly less complicated than the potential state-versus-state nuclear option, probably won’t move very quickly.

The next movement in court might not come for a few months. The federal government filed a request for a time extension until December 10 to answer Nevada’s initial complaint.

Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior, pushed back on Arizona’s move to join. He told Tucson news station KOLD that “litigation doesn’t create more water.”

“If this thing ends up in court that would be a bad deal for Arizona,” Burgum said to the TV station. “We believe that the Governor is wrong on this topic.”

Beyond the December 10 extension, it’s not easy to predict the rest of the case’s timeline. However, because of what it’s asking for, it isn’t likely to result in a decision particularly soon.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Lake Powell sits low behind Glen Canyon Dam on May 14, 2026. Water managers have scrambled to prop up water levels in the reservoir amid concerns that they could soon drop too low to generate hydropower inside the dam.

Cynthia Campbell, a former water law adviser for the city of Phoenix, said Nevada’s lawsuit asks the Interior Department for a redo of its 10-year plan for the river, but does not ask for the rules to be immediately paused while the case works its way through court.

“It does ask for a stop, but it's not like a stop in the next couple months,” Campbell said. “How long that takes to work through that — to get a court to address that issue of whether or not there are grounds for an injunction — that could take a little bit of time. How much time? Well, it's hard to say.”

The lawsuit only adds uncertainty to an already unstable situation for the myriad cities, farms and businesses that depend on Colorado River water in Arizona, California and Nevada. The federal rules are specific about the scale of cutbacks for those states, but a separate side deal between the states appears to have stalled , leaving some question marks surrounding the amounts of water that each state will be able to take from the river as soon as 2027.

The Lower Basin states are working on an agreement among themselves to spread out the pain of cutbacks, essentially making it so Arizona does not have to bear the brunt of reductions. The plan may have been slowed by the complicated process of figuring out which cities and farms, specifically, will be using less water going forward.

About a month ago, Buschatzke told KJZZ that Arizona and Nevada have plans in place, and California is “working out final details” on how to cut back enough water across some of its largest users.

