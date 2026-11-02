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Hobbs declares statewide state of emergency over flash floods

KJZZ | By Taylor Griffith
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:25 PM MST
A pedestrian crosses a flooded road in Flagstaff on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
Felicia Fonseca
/
Associated Press
A pedestrian crosses a flooded road in Flagstaff on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a statewide state of emergency Monday, unlocking $200,000 in emergency funds from the state’s coffers to support local flood response and recovery efforts.

Arizona’s rivers and washes are overrun with floodwaters, following 72 hours of historic rainfall that began Oct. 30.

Apache, Gila, and Yavapai counties and the cities of Camp Verde, Prescott and Sedona have declared their own states of emergency.

Mass evacuations were ordered in Sedona on Sunday morning as Oak Creek Canyon flooded. Winslow, Cottonwood and Camp Verde are also under evacuation.

In all, the state says seven counties and five tribal nations have been impacted by the storms.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting with swift water rescues and evacuations.

Several highways remain closed due to flash flooding, including State Route 87 near Winslow and State Route 89A between Sedona and Kachina Village.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has exceeded its capacity for debris removal, response efforts and traffic control, requiring support from the Federal Highway Administration.

Hobbs is directing the $200,000 in state relief to the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate a response and recovery plan.

More Arizona politics news

Tags
Politics Arizona politicsWaterNorthern ArizonaTransportation
Taylor Griffith
Taylor Griffith covers the intersection of the digital economy, politics and the environment as a senior field correspondent for KJZZ.
See stories by Taylor Griffith