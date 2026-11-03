‘Hyper-speed:’ Tucson mom with no criminal record deported to Cameroon in less than 7 days

Rhoda still has the red scrubs shirt she was wearing during her last shift at a nursing home in Valley City, North Dakota, where she’d been working since moving from Tucson a couple of years ago.

She was getting elderly residents ready for the day on the morning of Aug. 14 when her supervisor called her into the office.

Two ICE agents were waiting for her there and asked for her ID.

Rhoda’s originally from Zimbabwe. She moved to Valley City a few years ago to be closer to her sister, and also to find better paying work as a certified nursing assistant.

But she lived in Tucson for more than 20 years. Three of her kids were born here. We’re not using her full name because she’s worried about her safety and theirs.

For years, she’d been meeting with ICE officers during scheduled check-ins and renewing her work permit as part of what’s called withholding of removal.

It’s an immigration status given by a federal immigration judge that protects her from being sent back to Zimbabwe, but offers no path to citizenship.

That August morning, ICE agents told her she had to come with them.

“They said I missed some checks so I need to go to the office and talk to the judge,” Rhoda said.

She was confused. She hadn’t been told about any upcoming appointments, and her work permit was valid until 2029. She also has no criminal record or arrests.

“I did not argue, because I knew that nothing was wrong with my documents,” Rhoda said. “Then, that’s when they took me.”

It was the last time she was free in the U.S.

Less than a week later — wearing the same red scrubs shirt she was arrested in — she was shackled, forced onto a flight and deported to Cameroon.

Fast deportation

More than 25,000 people have been deported to countries where they have no ties since the second Trump administration took office last year, according to the rights group Third Country Deportations Watch.

The process, known as third country removals, are made possible with deals the U.S. has made with at least 35 different nations in Africa, Central America and other places.

Rhoda is one of at least 53 people who’ve been sent to Cameroon since the U.S. signed a deal with the country in December.

During a spotty video call on WhatsApp from the nation’s capital, Yaoundé, she broke down into tears recounting the day she was detained.

A sinking feeling took over as they left the nursing home that morning. She was put in handcuffs in the parking lot — Rhoda says her boss asked the agents to wait until they were outside of the facility, in order not to scare the residents.

Then, they drove for more than an hour. Rhoda thought about videos she’d seen of immigrants being taken into custody in the same way and started singing to herself in the car, trying to quiet the thoughts racing through her mind.

“Just like, am I going to make it, is anybody going to know that I’m alive or where I am …am I gonna make it,” she said.

Rhoda never saw a judge, like the agents had told her. Instead, she was sent to five different ICE facilities in North Dakota, Minnesota and finally, Louisiana, all in a matter of days.

She had no idea where she was headed until she arrived in Cameroon.

'Hyper-speed'

Provided to KJZZ / Courtesy The scrubs Rhoda was arrested in and deported in.

Back in Tucson, Rhoda’s youngest daughter, 15-year-old Naya, didn’t find out about her mom’s deportation until it had already happened. We’re using a nickname to protect her identity.

“They just took like a few days, and then she was just gone all the way in Cameroon,” Naya said.

While visiting her mom in North Dakota during summer break this year, she says she was worried something might happen.

“I just had a feeling, because when I was leaving, I didn’t want to leave,” she said.

Then in August, Naya’s texts to her mom went unanswered. She’d been detained.

“Literally this happened in hyper-speed,” said Mo Goldman, an immigrant attorney in Tucson.

Goldman’s mother started as Rhoda’s attorney more than a decade ago, and he took over when she retired. Court filings show Rhoda fled her home in Zimbabwe as a teenager, after experiencing severe sexual assault and violence from her late aunt's husband.

She crossed the Canadian border into the U.S. in 2001 and won asylum in 2010 when her attorney successfully argued her trauma and PTSD had prevented her from applying for protection within the first year of her arrival, as is required under immigration law.

But the Department of Homeland Security under the Obama administration appealed that order, arguing Rhoda shouldn’t be exempt from the one-year filing deadline, and in 2016, she lost asylum but kept the withholding-of-removal status.

Sky Schaudt/KJZZ / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Immigrants with withholding-of-removal status often get a work permit and remain in the U.S.

It’s a less protective status than asylum, but it can be harder to get.

Attorneys must prove their client would face specific threats if sent back to their home countries — either because of their identity, political affiliation or another attribute.

Goldman says it’s standard practice for immigration attorneys to file for both forms of protection in case one fails, like in Rhoda’s case.

“I have a copy of that decision from the judge … it says, ‘asylum was denied, withholding of removal was granted,’” Goldman said. “But he [the judge] did not put down which country. So, she had withholding of removal from Zimbabwe, but there was a technical issue where it didn’t say that in there.”

Goldman said this August — just a few days before Rhoda was detained — DHS asked the court to amend the order to specify Zimbabwe. She was deported out of Louisiana so quickly that she never had the chance to meet with a lawyer.

“I can’t imagine how much money it cost our government to track down this woman, fly her to Louisiana, detain her in Louisiana, then fly her to Cameroon,” Goldman said. "And it does have a domino effect … like the people she cared for are impacted by it. The local community, people probably knew who she was, and then all the sudden, she’d gone.”

A DHS spokesperson confirmed ICE arrested Rhoda in August and said she had a final order of removal.

The agency said she received due process but didn’t answer questions about the appointment ICE claimed she’d missed or why she was targeted — despite having no criminal record.

“If an illegal alien chooses to file a claim in court refusing to go to their home country, we are required by law to find a safe and secure nation for them to go to,” the spokesperson said, adding that the agency gives “a free flight home and a $3,000 check” to immigrants who “choose to go home.”

Immigrants with withholding-of-removal status can technically be deported somewhere other than their home country. But Denver-based immigration attorney Alma David says before this year, that was incredibly rare.

Now, that’s what makes up the bulk of her caseload. Most, she says, are told within days or even hours before they're on a flight.

“The vast majority of people that I talk to are people that were granted this protection — in recognition of how high the risk is to their life and safety in their home country — who’ve now been sent to a third country where they have absolutely no ties,” David said.

Rights groups have tracked more than 300 cases like that since 2025. The Trump administration has spent at least $40 million to do it, according to a congressional report from earlier this year.

Experts say the true cost could be higher, since the details of many of the agreements are not publicly known.

“And once they’re there, they’re at great risk of being sent back to the very country that they fled from,” David said.

‘They’re not free’

Sky Schaudt/KJZZ / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

DHS referred questions about deportation agreements to the Department of State.

That agency did not respond to questions about people being forced back to their home countries or whether any safeguards are in place for deportees in Cameroon.

In an agreement outlined in a State Department diplomatic note from April 2026 , Cameroon agrees to treat deportees “in a manner that is in accordance with its international legal obligations,” and says they will not be subject to persecution or torture there or in another country they’re sent afterward.

Joseph Fru, a Cameroonian human rights lawyer who’s been working with David, says deportees are not allowed to work in Cameroon, and they don’t have legal status to stay.

“And one of the things we have advocated for in the very beginning was trying to get identification papers for these people,” Fru said.

Fru helped arrange asylum interviews for the first group of people who arrived.

But so far, no one has been granted that protection.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) — the United Nations body working with U.S. deportees — did not answer questions about the conditions migrants face in Cameroon or what assistance the agency is providing.

Fru says the IOM has set up deportees in a hotel, and they are no longer sent to the government facility where the first group was held in January.

But, he says, they still can’t exactly leave. They risk being arrested by local police if they’re stopped without an ID or travel documents. Trips to the doctor’s offices or to get medicine have to be coordinated with the U.N.

“They are not charged with any crime, but they do not enjoy their freedoms,” Fru said. “That is just a kind of individualized detention. I mean … they’re not free.”

More than two months since Rhoda arrived in Cameroon, she says not much has changed.

Her family mailed her some items. Things like her glasses, a Bible and her cellphone — her sister picked it up along with all her ID, keys and other belongings at the first ICE facility where she was held in North Dakota.

She says back in Zimbabwe, the domestic violence and abuse she fled is still a threat. But even if she did choose to go back, she can’t. She doesn’t have travel documents or any identification.

“You know, not just stuck, you feel like you’re losing your mind,” she said during another WhatsApp video call. Behind her is a TV and small bed. Traffic can be heard from the busy street below.

She says she’s trying to keep up hope that one day she’ll be able to come back to the U.S. and reunite with her children in Tucson. She’s just not sure when — or how — that’ll happen.

Naya says she can’t imagine her mom not being able to come back.

“I think she’s trying to push it through, put on a smile even though she’s not here with us,” she said. “Now that she’s all the way over there, it’s just weird.”