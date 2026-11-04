A legal fight is brewing between Buckeye and a former city planner

A former planner for Buckeye has filed a notice of claim against the city over having been fired while negotiating her return to work under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A notice of claim is a required step before filing a lawsuit.

The claim by Jennifer Roseman says she requested accommodations for depression and anxiety.

She also reportedly wanted to transfer positions due to the behavior of Buckeye’s planning manager.

Roseman said she was working on returning to work from a doctor-ordered leave when the city fired her.

“It was just pretty apparent that they must not have even wanted me back. So much so that they would ignore the law,” Roseman said.

Roseman has also alleged disability discrimination and retaliation to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“They seem to think that the law does not apply to them. I followed all of the process guidelines. I gave everybody everything in writing,” Roseman said.

A Buckeye spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation.