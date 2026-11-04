A look at results for state legislatures around the country

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Democrats' victories were not just in Congress and in governors' races. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, they also flipped a series of statehouses in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. And in Texas, things are still too close to call. We're going to go to John Kennedy to talk more about this. He's a professor of political science at West Chester University in Pennsylvania, and he tracks state legislatures across the country. Good morning.

JOHN KENNEDY: Good morning. Nice to be here.

MARTIN: So what results stand out to you?

KENNEDY: Well, I mean, I think the No. 1 - you know, what a huge night for Democrats as far as legislatures - legislators are concerned. It looks like they've picked up six - they created six trifectas, which would have been almost unimaginable a while ago. But it looks like Pennsylvania, my home state, Democrats have - now have a trifecta - the first time since the early 1990s and the first time they've had an elected one since 1976. So, you know, Minnesota looks like a trifecta - Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin. So, you know, that's an incredible victory for Democrats. And those are all, you'll note, key swing states in presidential elections. So, you know, now at the state level, Democrats have the - total control of the levers of power, and that can be a tremendous asset going forward for them.

MARTIN: You know, we heard throughout the morning about how Republicans particularly - even people who were generally committed Republicans or people who lean Republican - were dissatisfied with President Trump and national Republican politics. At the state level, though, do you think that that also had an effect? Were local Republicans dragged down by Trump?

KENNEDY: Oh, absolutely. I mean, there's no question about it. It looks like Democrats are on track to gain maybe 600 to 800 legislative seats in one night. I mean, it's a little bit like 2010 in reverse. And it took the Democrats a long time in many of these states to dig out from that hole, and we see that, you know, similar situation here.

And, you know, there are still some - you know, still some states that are outstanding. But, you know, obviously Texas - you know, what has happened there for many Republicans - it's a - yeah, a wave that they're going to have to try to, again, dig out of. And it's - for many, I'm sure it's unimaginable for - you know, we've had generations who've been governed by Republicans. And all that almost, you know, turns on a dime in one night.

MARTIN: So you pointed out that this sets the Democrats up pretty well for 2028. And we've seen this in this last cycle, where Republicans took advantage of their control of state legislatures through gerrymandered districts, for example, at the behest of President Trump, to try to give Republicans an advantage. It turns out it didn't work. So what do you think that Democrats will do now that they have this new opportunity, you know, as it were?

KENNEDY: Sure. You make a good point. It is a cautionary tale. And I think future political scientists and observers will look at this as a cautionary tale of gerrymandering, and it will be cited. And not just Congress, but many of these state legislative seats as well.

I - you know, I - each state has their own issues. You know, speaking from a state standpoint, you're looking at education. That's been a major issue in many states. And I'll say another one, and, you know, it doesn't - you know, it sort of just has arrived. But that's data centers.

MARTIN: Data centers.

KENNEDY: I don't think anyone...

MARTIN: Yeah.

KENNEDY: ...Is really measuring what the impact that...

MARTIN: Sure.

KENNEDY: ...That has had in many rural areas of the United States.

MARTIN: Sure. We got to leave it there for now. That's John Kennedy, professor of political science at West Chester University in Pennsylvania. Thank you.

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