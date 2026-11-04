Midterm results become a referendum on Trump's record

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It was a tough night for President Trump. He lashed out as results came in early in the evening, showing Democrats ahead in many key races. He blamed Republican candidates for Congress and pledged to be Mr. Veto. Now, Trump made himself the central figure in this midterm election, hoping to boost turnout of supporters. But he could not overcome nationwide concerns, especially about the economy and the high cost of living, although he did tell The New York Times he would pledge to accept the results of the midterms.

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez is here with us to talk about it all. Good morning.

FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: So President Trump repeatedly told supporters to pretend that he was on the ballot. How did that work out?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. It didn't work out that well. I mean, the goal, as you noted, was turnout. I mean, his political operation figured that if they could just get his own supporters, who do not tend to vote in midterm elections when he's not on the ballot, to show up, Republicans could either win or at least offset the losses. The problem, as described to me by a Republican strategist, is that Trump just made it too much about him - too much about his personality, too much about his pet projects. And he did not make enough of a case about why Republicans should stay in power, and especially what they were doing to address the issues that were important to people's pocketbooks.

I mean, this election was clearly a referendum on Trump. I mean, just look at Texas and South Carolina, two states that haven't elected a Democratic senator in decades. Trump hand-picked both of those Republican candidates, actually pushed out more established politicians, and despite pulling out all the stops, two Republican strongholds now have Democratic senators.

MARTIN: I want to talk more about the economy. But first, how do you expect the president to respond to this new reality of Democratic power? Asking you as somebody who's been watching this president for a very long time.

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. I mean, I expect a very confrontational relationship between Trump and the Democrats, especially as Democrats are expected to launch all sorts of investigations of Trump and his family. As you noted, Trump has vowed to be Mr. Veto. But I will also add, he has also said that he'll be ready to make some deals, and we did see a little hint of that with his willingness to congratulate Democrats. I mean, we should remember he did do some of this after the 2018 midterm Republican losses. He made some deals with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, though things did eventually turn pretty contentious. So there is a bit of a wait-and-see moment here.

MARTIN: Those results come amid major voter concerns about the economy. How much did, you know, prices, economic concerns, groceries and gas - we heard it all the time - shape results?

ORDOÑEZ: Yeah. I mean, it wasn't the only issue, but it was the big one - the really big one. I mean, national polls heading into the election found that a majority of Republicans - not just Democrats, but Republicans - were dissatisfied with the state of the economy. I mean, the reality is Trump's economic agenda just failed to produce the results that he promised. Tariffs raised the cost of imported goods. The Iran war sent oil prices soaring. Gas and diesel fuels prices shot up as a result. So did groceries. I mean, even immigration likely had an impact by shrinking the labor force.

MARTIN: And what do these results tell us about the direction of the Republican Party? Is this the beginning of life post-Donald Trump?

ORDOÑEZ: I mean, the party's definitely at a crossroads. They're already grappling with the question of what the party is without Trump. I mean, how do they separate themselves from MAGA world? Do they do that? Republicans really need to be careful, though. They just can't abandon Trump and risk alienating his supporters, who have really become the core of the party. That's why 2028 is so interesting, because that election will reveal about whether the party can figure out a path forward without Trump.

MARTIN: That is White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Franco, thank you.

ORDOÑEZ: Thank you, Michel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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