Democrats and Republicans reflect on midterm results and the message sent by voters

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

We're getting an even clearer picture of the massive size and scope of Democrats' wins this week.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Yeah. Democrats beat Republicans in districts and states where President Trump won by double digits just two years ago.

FADEL: NPR senior political correspondent Tamara Keith is here to dig into the numbers. Good morning.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Good morning.

FADEL: So we know the Democrats will control Congress in the new year, but not by how much. What's the latest on the balance of power in Congress?

KEITH: We're still waiting on Senate results from Alaska and Mississippi. If these races break toward Democrats, that would bring the Democratic majority to 54, plus the two independents who caucus with them. And while that still wouldn't be a filibuster-proof majority, it's a lot of breathing room. Democrats haven't had this big of a majority in the Senate since they passed the Affordable Care Act early in the Obama administration. And in the House, we're still waiting for quite a few races to be called. There's a lot of close ones, but we haven't seen this kind of swing toward Democrats since the post-Nixon Watergate backlash.

FADEL: Where around the country is that most obvious?

KEITH: Everywhere. It is hard to fully describe the scope of this because so many races ended up surprising people. Two places come to mind. Nevada's 2nd District has been represented by a Republican since it was created in the early 1980s. That race was called overnight for the Democrat, Teresa Benitez-Thompson. And Congressman Shomari Figures in Alabama was targeted by redistricting, drawn out of his hometown. In 2024, that district, as it was drawn now, would have gone to Trump by 14 points. Figures won by more than seven points. That is one heck of a swing.

FADEL: You know, the president asked voters to pretend he was on the ballot, and he campaigned heavily in red states ahead of the election. Did that move the needle in any of these races?

KEITH: I mean, maybe in the wrong direction. Earlier this year, the president held a dinner in the Rose Garden with members of Congress in competitive races, and there were about 25 of them there. He pledged to campaign for them. He said he was going to make sure they won. And I've been thinking about that list a lot lately, wondering how it would turn out for them. At this point, only three of those front-line lawmakers are on pace to survive this tsunami. And I mention this just to show how much of a rout it has been for Republicans. And it wasn't just Congress. This was governors. This was statewide offices up and down the ballot. It was state legislatures flipping, Republican supermajorities breaking.

FADEL: Now, obviously, there's still a lot of data to absorb. But what are you seeing as the top reasons as to why the electorate shifted so much?

KEITH: President Trump won in 2024 because voters were upset about the economy, and he promised no new wars. And then the president came in and focused on his personal agenda. He started a new war with Iran, and the economy got more painful for people.

I was particularly struck by Vice President JD Vance saying in a social media post that the war was a problem for Republicans in this election and that it's not that President Trump's voters from 2024 stayed home. It's that they showed up and voted for Democrats. That comes through in the AP Voter Poll. It showed voters of every age group shifting towards Democrats. Men moved by 12 points and actually broke for Democrats overall. Latino voters shifted back toward Democrats in a big way - a 21-point swing. So I guess what I'm trying to say here in many different ways is that this was a historic election, and we're just starting to figure out how historic and what it's going to mean.

FADEL: NPR's Tamara Keith. Thank you, Tam.

KEITH: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.