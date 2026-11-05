Democrats will take control of Congress next year. What does it mean for the economy?

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Economic anxiety was a big driver of this week's election results. Now that most of the votes have been counted, is anything about the economy likely to change? NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to talk about this. Good morning, Scott.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila.

FADEL: So Democrats will take control of both the House and Senate next year. What does that mean for people's pocketbooks?

HORSLEY: In the short run, it may not mean a whole lot. We know that voters are very unhappy about the high cost of living, and Democrats capitalized on that frustration to win big majorities in both the House and Senate. But Joe Brusuelas, who's chief economist at the accounting firm RSM, says Congress does not necessarily have the power to bring those high costs under control.

JOE BRUSUELAS: The two quickest ways to improve affordability would be to remove the tariffs that we put on our major trading partners in Canada and Mexico and find a way to wrap up hostilities in the Middle East, which over time would provide relief via the gas pump. Until those things occur, I'm not holding my breath.

HORSLEY: A Democratic Congress could certainly try to reassert control over trade policy and the war, but the president does have the veto pen. And it's not clear the new majority's going to be able to overcome that. Democrats say they will try to find some bipartisan common ground.

FADEL: Now, the stock market rallied once the election results were clear. What does that say about what's in store for the economy?

HORSLEY: Yeah. The Dow soared more than 1,500 points yesterday. I think part of that is just relief that the election results were decisive and we're not going to have weeks of limbo or legal challenges keeping everyone in suspense. Dan North, who's a senior economist at the insurance company Allianz Trade, says markets tend to like it when the two parties have to share control of Congress and the White House.

DAN NORTH: This is divided government. And usually this is when the economy does best because it allows Washington to do what it does best, which is nothing.

FADEL: (Laughter).

HORSLEY: It's a little exaggeration to say the government's going to do nothing for the next two...

FADEL: Right.

HORSLEY: ...Years. But divided government does tend to rein in the excesses of both parties. And, you know, to the extent there's gridlock, at least that's predictable, and business knows how to deal with that.

FADEL: Are there particular industries that stand to gain or lose as a result of this week's election?

HORSLEY: One of the big losers is Elon Musk, who spent $400 million in what turned out to be an unsuccessful effort to support Republican candidates. Two companies Musk leads - Tesla and SpaceX - are both headquartered in Texas, which will soon have a Democratic governor and U.S. senator for the first time in decades. Stock in both those companies fell yesterday even as the wider market was soaring.

Defense contractors, private prisons - they may not do as well with a new Democratic Congress. On the other hand, clean energy and healthcare companies could get a boost if Democrats are able to restore some of the federal funding that the GOP Congress had cut. Now, the elections also brought more restrictions on data centers and artificial intelligence. And Brusuelas says that could be a good thing for all the other industries that have had to compete for the resources with the AI juggernaut.

BRUSUELAS: This will result in a better-balanced economy, a better-balanced composition of growth.

HORSLEY: Even AI leaders have said they would welcome some government oversight. One other thing to watch for is whether there's any kind of renewed push to address immigration, especially after the big swings in Latino voters. You know, the number of available workers has actually shrunk on President Trump's watch, partly because of the aggressive crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration. Unless the U.S. finds a way to allow more legal immigration, it's going to end up with a smaller workforce, and that means a smaller economy.

FADEL: That's NPR's Scott Horsley. Thank you, Scott.

HORSLEY: Good to be with you, Leila. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.